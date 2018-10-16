 
Harbhajan Singh Sends Shardul Thakur A Birthday Wish In Marathi. Twitter Loves It

Updated: 16 October 2018 14:59 IST

Shardul Thakur, who turned 27 on Tuesday, suffered an injury during his debut Test against the Windies at Hyderabad.

Bhajji and Shardul Thakur together played for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2018 © File Photo

Shardul Thakur, who was injured during his debut against the Windies during the second Test in Hyderabad, celebrated his 27th birthday on Tuesday. Quite a few cricketers and fans have taken to Twitter to wish the fledgling Indian fast bowler a happy birthday. But the one wish that has grabbed eyeballs is by the out-of-favour Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, who wrote the tweet in Marathi and posted a photograph featuring Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Thakur and himself. The picture is from the Chennai Super Kings dressing room during the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Here's the tweet, which has amassed over 1500 likes.

If not well-versed, Bhajji is obviously familiar with Marathi as he was an integral part of the Mumbai Indians set-up for the first ten years of the IPL. Folks on Twitter are obviously over the moon.

After Thakur's Test debut ended in a disappointing manner, he posted a message on Instagram, saying that he will come back stronger. He wrote, "Not quite the kind of Test debut one would have hoped for, but the moment I wore my whites and the Test cap no. 294, it gave me the sense of pride, honour and courage to go out there and give it all. I vow to come back fitter and stronger from this injury and get back soon into the mix. Thank you everyone for your love and support so far. #teamindia#testdebut"

Thakur has represented India in five ODIs and seven T20 Internationals. His last limited-overs fixture for India was against Hong Kong at the Asia Cup in September.

Poll of the day

