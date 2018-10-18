This Is India's Best Chance To Win A Series In Australia, Says Harbhajan Singh

Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh feels this is India's best chance to win in Australia without Steve Smith and David Warner in the Test series starting December. Speaking to news agency IANS, Harbhajan Singh praised the Indian side for their 2-match Test series win over the Windies side but stressed India needs to focus on the upcoming series Down Under, which begins on December 4. "The result shows that this was a one-sided affair. More than how well India played, the West Indies was not even competing," said Harbhajan, who has 417 Test wickets in 103 matches.

Harbhajan also expressed his disappointment over the dismal state of the Windies, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe cricket teams. "They have always produced some match winners, but at the moment I doubt whether they have any. This is worrying for cricket. Sri Lanka is going down, so is Zimbabwe. All these teams used to be so good," said the most successful off-spinner the country has produced.

Harbhajan was full of praise for chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav. He said Kuldeep could become India's number one spinner going forward. "Kuldeep has shown glimpses of what he can do on a first-day wicket. He is slower in the air and gets the ball to turn both ways. Going forward, he should be India's key and deciding factor. He will be the No.1 spinner in future," Harbhajan said.

Kuldeep was the second-highest wicket-taker against the West Indies in the just-concluded two-match series, picking up 10 wickets. Kuldeep played just the second Test in England and was wicketless, bowling nine overs and leaking 44 runs. India lost by an innings and 159 runs. However, Harbhajan backed Kuldeep saying the conditions were not favourable for the chinaman.

"In England, the conditions were seaming and the day he bowled, it was the coldest day in summer. So, for a wrist spinner, it is very difficult. He could not do the things he wanted. He has time and again proved his credentials and the team depends a lot on him and will in the future," said Harbhajan.

(With IANS Inputs)