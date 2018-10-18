 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

This Is India's Best Chance To Win A Series In Australia, Says Harbhajan Singh

Updated: 18 October 2018 13:42 IST

Harbhajan Singh praised the Indian side for their 2-match Test series win over the Windies side but stressed India needs tofocus on the upcoming series Down Under.

This Is India
Harbhajan Singh has 417 Test wickets in 103 matches © AFP

Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh feels this is India's best chance to win in Australia without Steve Smith and David Warner in the Test series starting December. Speaking to news agency IANS, Harbhajan Singh praised the Indian side for their 2-match Test series win over the Windies side but stressed India needs to focus on the upcoming series Down Under, which begins on December 4. "The result shows that this was a one-sided affair. More than how well India played, the West Indies was not even competing," said Harbhajan, who has 417 Test wickets in 103 matches.

Harbhajan also expressed his disappointment over the dismal state of the Windies, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe cricket teams. "They have always produced some match winners, but at the moment I doubt whether they have any. This is worrying for cricket. Sri Lanka is going down, so is Zimbabwe. All these teams used to be so good," said the most successful off-spinner the country has produced.

Harbhajan was full of praise for chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav. He said Kuldeep could become India's number one spinner going forward. "Kuldeep has shown glimpses of what he can do on a first-day wicket. He is slower in the air and gets the ball to turn both ways. Going forward, he should be India's key and deciding factor. He will be the No.1 spinner in future," Harbhajan said.

Kuldeep was the second-highest wicket-taker against the West Indies in the just-concluded two-match series, picking up 10 wickets. Kuldeep played just the second Test in England and was wicketless, bowling nine overs and leaking 44 runs. India lost by an innings and 159 runs. However, Harbhajan backed Kuldeep saying the conditions were not favourable for the chinaman.

"In England, the conditions were seaming and the day he bowled, it was the coldest day in summer. So, for a wrist spinner, it is very difficult. He could not do the things he wanted. He has time and again proved his credentials and the team depends a lot on him and will in the future," said Harbhajan.

(With IANS Inputs)

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Harbhajan Singh Kuldeep Yadav Steven Smith David Warner West Indies Cricket Team Zimbabwe Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Harbhajan Singh feels India can win the series in Australia next month
  • Steve Smith and David Warner's absence can hurt Australia
  • Harbhajan Singh also lavished praise on Kuldeep Yadav
Related Articles
Anil Kumble Birthday: Wishes Pour In As Legendary Spinner Turns 48
Anil Kumble Birthday: Wishes Pour In As Legendary Spinner Turns 48
Harbhajan Singh Sends Shardul Thakur A Birthday Wish In Marathi. Twitter Loves It
Harbhajan Singh Sends Shardul Thakur A Birthday Wish In Marathi. Twitter Loves It
Harbhajan Singh Gives A New Name To Shikhar Dhawan, Fans Love It
Harbhajan Singh Gives A New Name To Shikhar Dhawan, Fans Love It
"Jab I Met Simran": Harbhajan Singh Shares Adorable Selfie With Kajol
"Jab I Met Simran": Harbhajan Singh Shares Adorable Selfie With Kajol
Former Windies Pacer Gives Harsh Rebuttal To Harbhajan Singh For Tweet On Caribbean Outfit
Former Windies Pacer Gives Harsh Rebuttal To Harbhajan Singh For Tweet On Caribbean Outfit
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
Last updated on: 15 October 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.