Harbhajan Singh, veteran India off-spinner, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a few pictures of him posing with a skateboard. While sharing the pictures, Harbhajan Singh also wrote a 'shayari' in Hindi. Soon after Harbhajan posted the pictures, Irfan Pathan applauded the off-spinner's 'shayari' and commented "Waah shayar sahab" on his post. However, it was Harbhajan's statemate Yuvraj Singh who stole the show with his witty reply on the post. Yuvraj teased Harbhajan and asked him to do some skateboarding.

"Paji thodi skateboarding karke dikhao," Yuvraj left a comment on Harbhajan's Instagram post.

In reply, the 39-year-old bowler, who plays for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), said "let's do this together".

Both Harbhajan and Yuvraj Singh share a great camaraderie on and off the field and they rarely miss out on an opportunity to pull each other's leg on social media.

Both Indian stalwarts recently engaged in a funny banter when Yuvraj shared a throwback photo from one of his trips to Amsterdam.

The picture reminded the off-spinner about a fight they had over a mobile phone.

While Yuvraj Singh and Irfan Pathan have retired from international cricket, Harbhajan Singh is yet to take a call on his career.

Harbhajan was training hard for the 13th edition of the IPL before CSK's training camp was cut short due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on April 16, postponed the franchise-based tournament indefinitely as a precautionary step to prevent the spread of the virus.