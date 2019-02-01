 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Harbhajan Singh Looks Back At India's Stellar Bowling Performance In Australia

Updated: 01 February 2019 20:33 IST

Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter to heap praise on the Indian bowlers who unsettled Australia in the four-match Test series.

Harbhajan Singh Looks Back At India
Harbhajan Singh praised Australia's batting against Sri Lanka. © AFP

Harbhajan Singh leaves no stone unturned while voicing his opinions on any matter related to Indian cricket. This time around, Harbhajan Singh has recalled how the Indian seamers had wreaked havoc in Australia during the four-match Test series. While praising the performance of the Australian batsmen against Sri Lanka, Harbhajan suggested how the Aussies didn't stand a chance vs the Indian bowling battery. He tweeted, "That shows how good Indian bowling line has been in australia.. same Aussies batsman's never looked comfortable not even once in the whole 4 test match series.. way to go Indian seamers."

India clinched the Test series 2-1 and Virat Kohli's side became the first Indian team to win a Test series in Australia. Following which, India clinched the One-day International series 2-1.

Currently, India are playing an ODI series vs New Zealand, in which they have already secured an unassailable lead. The series poised 3-1, with the fifth and final ODI on Sunday.

The ODI series is followed by a three-match T20I series, which begins February 6.
 

Comments
Topics : Harbhajan Singh Cricket India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Virat Kohli Cheteshwar Pujara Jasprit Bumrah
Get the latest New Zealand vs India news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more NZ vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Harbhajan Singh praised Indian bowlers' efforts in Australia
  • Joe Burns and Travis Head put up a 308-run partnership for the 4th wicket
  • Australia are leading 1-0 against Sri Lanka in the ongoing Test series
Related Articles
70th Republic Day 2019: Sachin Tendulkar, Sania Mirza, Jasprit Bumrah Lead Wishes On Twitter
70th Republic Day 2019: Sachin Tendulkar, Sania Mirza, Jasprit Bumrah Lead Wishes On Twitter
Twitter Goes Wild After India
Twitter Goes Wild After India's Historic ODI Series Win In Australia
Don
Don't Want Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul Around My Family, Says Harbhajan Singh
"Grow Up": Harbhajan Singh Trashes Andrew Symonds
"Grow Up": Harbhajan Singh Trashes Andrew Symonds' Claim He Broke Down While Apologising For "Monkeygate"
Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Anil Kumble Attend Star-Studded Isha Ambani Wedding. See Pics
Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Anil Kumble Attend Star-Studded Isha Ambani Wedding. See Pics
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 110
3 EnglandEngland 108
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
5 AustraliaAustralia 101
Last updated on: 01 February 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.