Harbhajan Singh Has A Special Request For Mohammad Kaif, Twitterati Love Their Bromance

India cricketer and veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh took his 'bromance' to another level after he posted a hilarious message for fellow cricketer Mohammad Kaif. "Ik chumma tu muj ko udhar de de, complete the song bhai sahb @mohammadkaif87 always fun when you are around bro #yari #dosti #brothers @raghavendra.rathore's collection simply no 1," Harbhajan captioned on his official Twitter account. Harbhajan thanked Kaif for being a fun-loving friend throughout.

Harbhajan is seen taking a selfie while Kaif plants a kiss on the spinner's cheeks.

Ik chumma tu muj ko udhar de de complete the song bhai sahb @MohammadKaif always fun when u r around bro #yari #dosti #brothers #RaghavendraRathore s collectionsimply no 1 pic.twitter.com/Vda0Y97CAA — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 3, 2018

"Pyaare Bhajji , aur ke liye wait karna padega :) Always wonderful meeting you !", Kaif replied to Harbhajan on his Twitter account.

Pyaare Bhajji , aur ke liye wait karna padega :) Always wonderful meeting you ! pic.twitter.com/1E4uZBBTdf — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 3, 2018

Fans loved the exchange between the two former India teammates.

Bhaaji & kaif who made my childhood so special — THE HARDY (@Hardy_Offl) March 3, 2018

Shandaar paji Singh sahab aur bhaizaan Kaif !! — Azhar Azstyle (@Azh89style) March 3, 2018

Maa ka Laadla Bigad gaya — Sandeep (Rowdy) (@sandeep_rowdy) March 3, 2018

Harbhajan made his Test debut against Australia in March, 1998, He has played 103 Tests taking an impressive 417 wickets. Kaif has played 125 ODIs hitting 2753 runs. He made his ODI debut against England in 2002.

Kaif made it to the national side with some outstanding performances at the Under-19 level. He even led the Indian team to victory in the U-19 World Cup in 2000. Kaif last played an ODI against South Africa at St George's Park in 2006. Kaif was part of Indian Premier League (IPL) team Rajasthan Royals in their victorious campaign in the inaugural season, but he was omitted from the squad in 2009 by the team management.