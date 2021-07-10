Harbhajan Singh and wife Geeta Basra have been blessed with a baby boy, the cricketer revealed through a Twitter post on Saturday. He wrote, "Blessed with a Baby boy Blue. Shukar aa Tera maalka." After daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha, Harbhajan and Geeta Basra welcomed their second child. Recently, the family of three were seen celebrating Harbhajan's 42nd birthday on July 4. The cricketer, in his Twitter post, said that both the mother and the baby were doing well and thanked all his well-wishers.

Blessed with a Baby boy shukar aa Tera maalka pic.twitter.com/dqXOUmuRID — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 10, 2021

"A new little hand for us to hold, his love is grand, precious as gold. A wonderful gift, so special and sweet. Our hearts are full, our lives complete. We thank the almighty for blessing us with a healthy baby boy," Harbhajan wrote on Twitter.

"Both Geeta and the baby are doing well. We are overwhelmed with joy and would like to extend our gratitude to all our well-wishers, for their constant love and support."

Earlier this year, Geeta Basra had shared an Instagram post revealing that the couple was expecting their second child.

The adorable post also featured their daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha holding a T-shirt which read, "Soon to be big sister."

The post was captioned, "Coming soon.. July 2021."

Harbhajan Singh married Geeta Basra in October 2015 and they were blessed with their first child Hinaya a year later.

Harbhajan was part of India's 2007 T20 World Cup title win as well as the 50-over World Cup win under the captaincy of MS Dhoni.