Harbhajan Singh is celebrating his 40th birthday on Friday and wishes poured in from the cricket fraternity on social media for the veteran India off-spinner. Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif was the first among cricketers to extend his wishes to Harbhajan Singh on his special day. However, it was Yuvraj Singh's birthday wish for the off-spinner that took the cake. Yuvraj took to Instagram to post a video featuring glimpses of the time the duo has spent on and off the field. "Is it your happy 40 or 47 Here's a glimpse of the wonderful years spent pulling each other's leg, sometimes pants too You have always proved to the world Singh you will always be King After quarantine party to leni hai 100%, have a great day love you paaji @harbhajan3," Yuvraj Singh captioned the post.

India captain Virat Kohli took to Twitter to extend his birthday wishes to Harbhajan Singh and wrote "Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Bhajju Paa @harbhajan_singh. May God bless you with good health and happiness. Have a great year ahead."

Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Bhajju Paa @harbhajan_singh. May God bless you with good health and happiness. Have a great year ahead. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 3, 2020

"Bhajji 'turns' 40! One of India's greatest match-winners. Two-time WC winner & picked 711 wickets for India. First saw him in U-16 game in Panaji in 1996 & he looked special. Aggressive on the field but yaaron ka yaar. Janamdin ki dher saari shubhkaamnaaein @harbhajan_singh," Kaif wrote on Twitter.

Bhajji 'turns' 40! One of India's greatest match-winners. Two-time WC winner & picked 711 wickets for India. First saw him in U-16 game in Panaji in 1996 & he looked special. Aggressive on the field but yaaron ka yaar. Janamdin ki dher saari shubhkaamnaaein @harbhajan_singh pic.twitter.com/huLe0dpcCa — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 3, 2020

"Here's wishing 'The Turbanator' @harbhajan_singh a very happy birthday #TeamIndia," BCCI tweeted.

"Happy birthday big brother..have a wonderful year..thank you for always being there..love to the family..Hugging faceHugging face

@harbhajan_singh," Parthiv Patel said.

Happy birthday big brother..have a wonderful year..thank you for always being there..love to the family..@harbhajan_singh pic.twitter.com/yOHINnG8wG — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) July 3, 2020

"@harbhajan_singh Happy birthday Bhajjipa. First Indian to take a hat-trick in Tests - Took 32 wickets in 3 Tests v Australia in 2001 Part of WT20 2007 & WC 2011 winning teams Won 4 IPL titles ..the most loving personality around..great inspiration Still going strong at 40," Sreesanth extended his wishes on Twitter.

@harbhajan_singh Happy birthday Bhajjipa. First Indian to take a hat-trick in Tests

- Took 32 wickets in 3 Tests v Australia in 2001

Part of WT20 2007 & WC 2011 winning teams

Won 4 IPL titles ..the most loving personality around..great inspiration

Still going strong at 40! pic.twitter.com/KKH7vI1Jid — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) July 3, 2020

"@harbhajan3 pajhi janamdin diyaan lakh lakh vadhayiaan Let's grab a bat and ball and celebrate together once this is all over," Shikhar Dhawan captioned a picture on Instagram.

Harbhajan is the first Indian cricketer to take a hat-trick in Tests. He achieved the feat against Australia in 2001 by dismissing Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist and Shane Warne.

Harbhajan, who has played 100 Test matches for the country, has over 400 wickets to his name in the longest format of the game.

In the 50-over format, Harbhajan has picked up more than 260 wickets.

Promoted

The off-spinner was also part of India's two World Cup-winning squads in 2007 (World Twenty20) and in 2011 (50-over World Cup).

Harbhajan, who plays for the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, was looking forward to the 13th edition of the franchise-based league. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Board of Control for Cricket in Indi (BCCI) postponed the league indefinitely.