Harbhajan Singh has begun the final schedule of his upcoming Tamil movie Friendship and the veteran off-spinner shared a few pictures from the movie set with his followers. In the picture, Harbhajan can be seen wearing a half-folded dhoti paired up with a shiny blue shirt. Apart from Harbhajan, the picture also features some other star casts, along with a bunch of background dancers. While Harbhajan didn't reveal the release date of the movie, he did mention that how eager he is to meet all his fans in a "new avatar" in their nearest theatres.

"Friendship Movie Final Schedule Production has taken of in Jet Speed. I am eagerly waiting to meet you al in theaters in a Different Pitch in a New Avatar.This Summer Let's Rock #FriendshipSummer @ImSaravanan_P@JPRJOHN1 @akarjunofficial @shamsuryastepup #Losliya @actorsathish," Harbhajan tweeted.

Harbhajan had shared the poster of his debut movie in June 2020 but the film, which was originally scheduled to release in August last year, got delayed and is expected to release this summer.

Harbhajan, who pulled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) last year, last month announced the end of his contract with three-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of IPL 2021. He is among the 292 players who will go under the hammer in the IPL 2021 auction, which is scheduled to take place on February 18 in Chennai.

Friendship is comedy movie written and directed by John Paul Raj and Sham Suriya. Apart from Harbhajan Singh, the movie also features Arjun, Losliya and Sathish in the leading roles.