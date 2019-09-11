 
Sachin Tendulkar Wishes Onam, Recalls "Special Interaction" With A Kerala Fan

Updated: 11 September 2019 12:08 IST
हिंदी में पढ़ें

Sachin Tendulkar and Ajinkya Rahane led wishes on the festival of Onam.

Sachin Tendulkar had a special interaction with Pranav during his recent visit to Kerala. © Twitter

Sachin Tendulkar wished his fans on Onam and recalled a special interaction he had during his recent visit to Kerala. The Indian batting legend met an artist who sketches with the help of his legs. "Happy Onam to everyone. May this festive season bring joy & prosperity to all! During my recent visit, I had a special interaction with Pranav, an artist who sketches with his legs & I am just amazed by his drive & motivation. This, to me, truly symbolizes the Spirit of Kerala," Sachin Tendulkar tweeted.

Apart from Sachin Tendulkar, Ajinkya Rahane, who was the star with the bat for India in the recently-concluded Test series against the West Indies, also wished his fans on the occasion of Onam. While India middle-order batsman, Suresh Raina also extended wishes on the festival.

Recently, Tendulkar took some time out of a shooting stint to play cricket with the crew on National Sports Day. The 46-year-old was joined by Bollywood stars, Varun Dhawan and Abhishek Bachchan.

Sachin Tendulkar announced retirement from all formats back in 2013. He is the only batsman in the history of cricket who has 100 international centuries to his name. The former batsman has scored 15,921 runs in 200 Test matches and 18,426 runs in 463 One-day Internationals.

In July, Tendulkar was inducted into the International Cricket Council (ICC) Hall of Fame along with former South Africa fast bowler Allan Donald and two-time World Cup-winning Australian woman cricketer Cathryn Fitzpatrick.

Highlights
  • Sachin Tendulkar recalled a special interaction with Kerala fan
  • Tendulkar and Rahane led the wishes on the festival of Onam
  • Tendulkar is the only player who has scored 100 international centuries
