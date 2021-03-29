Led by Yuvraj Singh, cricketers took to social media to extend their wishes and greetings to fans on the auspicious occasion of Holi. Holi is a festival that is used to welcome spring and mark the end of winter. Taking to Twitter, former India all-rounder and 2011 ODI World Cup winner Yuvraj wrote, "May the auspicious festival of Holi fill everyone's life with the colors of love, success and new beginnings! Stay safe by celebrating from home with your loved ones! Happy Holi #HappyHoli2021".

Irfan Pathan also passed on his wishes, but in a humorous way. "Bura naa mano holi hai,jeetne wali team India,jiska kaptaan Kohli hai #welldoneteam #HappyHoli", wrote the former India cricketer.

Rishabh Pant, who was part of India's team in the ODI series against England, also had a few words to say to his fans during Holi. Pant smashed two half-centuries in the three-match ODI series, which India won 2-1 in Pune. He was also part of the Test and T20I series, in which also India emerged victorious.

"Love and warm wishes to everyone celebrating Holi today! Wishing everyone a fun, safe and joyous festival of colours. #HappyHoli", tweeted Pant.

Spinner Harbhajan Singh shared a message to his fans through a video.

Meanwhile, former India batsman VVS Laxman tweeted, "May the auspicious occasion of Holi bring positive energy, hope and the optimism to achieve success. Spread the colours of love and joy on this happy occasion. Wishing all of you a very happy Holi."

Here are more wishes and greetings from cricketers:

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Holi this year is expected to be celebrated without its usual spectacle and style. Over the past 24 hours, up to 68,020 fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported in India, making it the biggest one-day surge since October, according to the Union Health Ministry.