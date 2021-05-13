Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli on Thursday took to social media to wish his followers on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr. In his tweet, he wished for the festival to bring love, peace and joy to all. "In these unprecedented times, let the spirit of Eid bring love, peace and joy to all. Eid Mubarak. Stay safe," Kohli tweeted. Tennis star Sania Mirza also greeted her fans on the occasion. "Eid Mubarak everyone," she tweeted with a hug emoji. "Let's spare a thought for the ppl suffering, the less fortunate in our prayers today.. May Allah ease their pain and heal the world," she added.

In these unprecedented times, let the spirit of Eid bring love, peace and joy to all. Eid Mubarak. Stay safe. - Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 13, 2021

Eid Mubarak everyone let's spare a thought for the ppl suffering,the less fortunate in our prayers today..May Allah ease their pain and heal the world - Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) May 13, 2021

Eid ul Fitr is being celebrated in many countries and few states of India on Thursday, while other parts of the country will celebrate it on Friday.

Cricketers from across the world extended their greetings on the occasion.

"Eid Mubarak to all that are celebrating," England batsman Sam Billings tweeted.

Promoted

"EID MUBARAK to Everyone Around the world," tweeted Afghanistan's star spinner Rashid Khan, who also urged people to stay safe, wear masks and maintain social distancing amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Eid mubarak to everyone celebrating," tweeted Shreevats Goswami.

#EidMubarak to everyone celebrating. May the year bring peace and happiness to you and your families — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) May 13, 2021

Eid Mubarak to all that are celebrating - Sam Billings (@sambillings) May 13, 2021

#EidMubarak everyone. I hope you all have a great day. pic.twitter.com/mfglbRU7Ce - Babar Azam (@babarazam258) May 13, 2021

In India, Eid ul Fitr celebrations are a low-key affair this year amid the coronavirus-forced strict restrictions and lockdowns. Muslim clerics have urged the faithful to pray and celebrate at home safely.