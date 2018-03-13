'Happy Birthday Wife': Harbhajan Singh's Message For Geeta Basra

Veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh on Tuesday took to Twitter to greet his wife Geeta Basra on the occasion of her birthday. Harbhajan uploaded a photo collage and captioned it, "Happy birthday wife khush raho tandrust raho and hasde wasde raho.. kadhe koi sikayat sadde wallo hove ta dasde raho.. sariya kushiya tere pera ch le aa k rakh daunga love always @Geeta_Basra". The message, which is written in Punjabi, reads as 'stay happy and healthy'. India cricketer Rahul Sharma also replied to Harbhajan's tweet and wished Geeta on her birthday.

Happy birthday wifekhush raho tandrust raho and hasde wasde raho.. kadhe koi sikayat sadde wallo hove ta dasde raho.. sariya kushiya tere pera ch le aa k rakh daunga love always @Geeta_Basra pic.twitter.com/mGNValwUDl — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 13, 2018

Love you — Geeta Basra (@Geeta_Basra) March 13, 2018

Happy bday to bhabhi ji god bless u both always — Rahul Sharma (@ImRahulSharma3) March 13, 2018

Harbhajan Singh, who has represented the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians (MI), was bought by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the 11th edition of the league was Rs 2 crore.

Harbhajan, who made his Test debut against Australia in March 1998, had recently uploaded a photo of him with Mohammed Kaif and captioned it as "Ik chumma tu muj ko udhar de de, complete the song bhai sahb @mohammadkaif87 always fun when you are around bro #yari #dosti #brothers @raghavendra.rathore's collection simply no 1"

Ik chumma tu muj ko udhar de de complete the song bhai sahb @MohammadKaif always fun when u r around bro #yari #dosti #brothers #RaghavendraRathore s collectionsimply no 1 pic.twitter.com/Vda0Y97CAA — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 3, 2018

To which, Kaif replied as "Pyaare Bhajji , aur ke liye wait karna padega :) Always wonderful meeting you !"

Pyaare Bhajji , aur ke liye wait karna padega :) Always wonderful meeting you ! pic.twitter.com/1E4uZBBTdf — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 3, 2018

The senior India spinner, who has played 103 Tests, played his last Test for India back in 2015 against Sri Lanka.

Currently out of the Indian team, Harbhajan represented Punjab in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He finished the tournament with eight wickets and scored 82 runs.