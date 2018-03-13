 
'Happy Birthday Wife': Harbhajan Singh's Message For Geeta Basra

Updated: 13 March 2018 14:57 IST

Harbhajan Singh has been out of the Indian Test team since 2015.

Harbhajan Singh wished wife Geeta Basra on her birthday © Instagram

Veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh on Tuesday took to Twitter to greet his wife Geeta Basra on the occasion of her birthday. Harbhajan uploaded a photo collage and captioned it, "Happy birthday wife khush raho tandrust raho and hasde wasde raho.. kadhe koi sikayat sadde wallo hove ta dasde raho.. sariya kushiya tere pera ch le aa k rakh daunga love always @Geeta_Basra". The message, which is written in Punjabi, reads as 'stay happy and healthy'. India cricketer Rahul Sharma also replied to Harbhajan's tweet and wished Geeta on her birthday.

Harbhajan Singh, who has represented the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians (MI), was bought by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the 11th edition of the league was Rs 2 crore.

Harbhajan, who made his Test debut against Australia in March 1998, had recently uploaded a photo of him with Mohammed Kaif and captioned it as "Ik chumma tu muj ko udhar de de, complete the song bhai sahb @mohammadkaif87 always fun when you are around bro #yari #dosti #brothers @raghavendra.rathore's collection simply no 1"

To which, Kaif replied as "Pyaare Bhajji , aur ke liye wait karna padega :) Always wonderful meeting you !"

The senior India spinner, who has played 103 Tests, played his last Test for India back in 2015 against Sri Lanka.

Currently out of the Indian team, Harbhajan represented Punjab in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He finished the tournament with eight wickets and scored 82 runs.

During his illustrious career, the 37-year-old has taken 417, 269 and 25 wickets Tests, ODIs and T20Is respectively.

Topics : India Cricket Team Harbhajan Singh Cricket
