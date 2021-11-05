Currently captaining Team India in the ongoing T20 World Cup, Virat Kohli turned 33 on Friday. Considered to be one of the best batters in modern-day cricket, Kohli's fans will be hoping to see India qualify for the T20 World Cup semifinals despite their dwindling chances. The Men in Blue face Scotland in a crucial Super 12 clash on Kohli's birthday in Dubai and will be aiming to seal a win. The International Cricket Council (ICC) led the wishes on Twitter as wishes for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) player poured in from all directions. Taking to Twitter, the ICC posted a cheerful photo of Kohli and captioned it as, "Always smiling Happy birthday to India captain Virat Kohli. Will he get a win tonight as a present? #T20WorldCup".

Meanwhile, former India opener Virender Sehwag also wishes his former teammate on the microblogging platform. He posted an old picture with the India skipper and wrote, "Tough times don't last long, tough people do. A once in a generation player , wishing @imVkohli a very happy birthday and a great year ahead. #HappyBirthdayViratKohli"

Tough times don't last long, tough people do. A once in a generation player , wishing @imVkohli a very happy birthday and a great year ahead. #HappyBirthdayViratKohli pic.twitter.com/a8Ysq9ff9v — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 5, 2021

Meanwhile, RCB called him a "King" and posted a video. The video was captioned as, "Happy Birthday, @imVkohli! Thank you for everything that you are to RCB, your teammates and to millions of fans around the world. Stay blessed, King! #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #HappyBirthdayViratKohli #ViratKohli"

Former teammate Ajinkya Rahane also passed on his wishes to Kohli. The Delhi Capitals (DC) cricketer wrote, "Happy Birthday @imVkohli . Wishing you good health and happiness for the coming year!"

Happy Birthday @imVkohli . Wishing you good health and happiness for the coming year! pic.twitter.com/mg4q8VYvFN — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) November 5, 2021

Former all-rounder Yusuf Pathan called Kohli a "modern day great" and wished him a very happy birthday. "Modern day great, chase master - Wishing Virat Kohli a very happy birthday. Inspiration to many budding cricketers across the globe. #HappyBirthdayViratKohli @imVkohli", he wrote.

Modern day great, chase master - Wishing Virat Kohli a very happy birthday. Inspiration to many budding cricketers across the globe. #HappyBirthdayViratKohli @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/Wpf80cdOkH — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) November 4, 2021

Here are the other wishes on Twitter:

23,159 intl. runs & going strong

Most Test wins as Indian captain

2011 World Cup & 2013 Champions Trophy-winner



Wishing @imVkohli - #TeamIndia captain & one of the best modern-day batsmen - a very happy birthday.



Let's relive his fine ton in pink-ball Test — BCCI (@BCCI) November 5, 2021

Not everyone is as lucky as me to be blessed with a elder brother like you. Thank you so much for coming into my life and standing by my side through thick and thin. I hope you get all that you truly deserve. Happy Birthday king @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/pTn8NBZrHh — Mohammed Siraj (@mdsirajofficial) November 5, 2021

Wishing a very happy birthday to @imVkohli, have a great day and year ahead #MajorThrowback #HappyBirthdayViratKohli pic.twitter.com/doSw7m6D08 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) November 5, 2021

Kohli is set to step down from Team India's T20I captaincy after the T20 World Cup and the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season was also his last campaign as skipper for the franchise. Since making his debut in 2008, he has played in 254 ODIs, 96 Tests, 92 T20Is for the national side and has gone on to set multiple records.