Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: "Dada" Turns 47, Wishes Pour In

Updated: 08 July 2019 15:25 IST
Sourav Ganguly led India to World Cup 2003 final and inculcated an aggressive approach to the game that helped India claim great heights.

Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: "Dada" Turns 47, Wishes Pour In
Sourav Ganguly showed winning ways to Indian cricket team. © Twitter

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly turned 47 on Monday and wishes poured in for him on Twitter. Sourav Ganguly led India to World Cup 2003 final and also changed the face of Indian cricket in true sense. Apart from his batting prowess, Sourav Ganguly was always applauded for his captaincy skills. He showed winning ways to Indian cricket team. Sourav Ganguly's shirtless celebration on the Lord's balcony after India's famous NatWest series win against England is one of the iconic moments of Indian cricket.

Sourav Ganguly played 113 Test matches and scored 7,212 runs at an average of 42.17. Ganguly featured in 311 One-day Internationals and scored 11,363 runs. He is also the third highest run-scorer for India in ODIs.

From Virender Sehwag to VVS Laxman and Yuvraj Singh, several cricket personalities wished birthday to Sourav Ganguly.

Sourav Ganguly, on the occasion of his 47th birthday, announced his arrival on Instagram. His debut post, in which he is seen cutting a cake, was captioned, "As I turn another year older today, I want to make this a year where I give back to my fans. So here's to birthdays and new beginnings."

Sourav Ganguly was in London as an expert analyst for the official broadcasters of the tournament, apart from other assignments. 

