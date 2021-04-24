Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: BCCI, Indian Cricketers, Athletes Post Wishes
Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar turned 48 on Saturday and athletes, eminent personalities and fans from all over the world wished the legendary cricketer on his birthday.
Highlights
-
Forme India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar turned 48 on Saturday, April 24
-
Cricketers, athletes, fans wished the legendary cricketer on his birthday
-
Tendulkar had a storied India career spanning from 1989 to 2013
Legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar turned 48 on Saturday and wishes poured in from the cricket community and beyond. Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Ajinkya Rahane, and Venkatesh Prasad among other cricketers posted their wishes on social media. All Indian Premier League teams, including Mumbai Indians, the team Tendulkar played for, wished the legendary cricketer. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted highlights of Tendulkar's ODI double-hundred - the first by any batsman in the format - to wish the cricketer.
Highest international run-scorer— ICC (@ICC) April 24, 2021
International centuries
@cricketworldcup winner
ICC Hall of Famer
The India legend turns 48. Happy birthday, @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/EiHS7OysRO
intl. matches— BCCI (@BCCI) April 24, 2021
intl. runs
intl. hundreds
intl. wickets
Here's wishing the legendary @sachin_rt a very happy birthday. #TeamIndia
Let's relive that special knock with which he became the first batsman to score an ODI double ton
"Great to see you back and fully recovered! Lots of love and best wishes," wrote Yuvraj Singh. Tendulkar had tested positive for Covid-19 last month.
"Many many happy returns of the day @sachin_rt to an absolute legend of cricket. Your passion towards cricket made us love the game and gave a lifetime of memories! Wishing you a blessed & a healthy life always," Raina wrote in a tweet.
Many many happy returns of the day @sachin_rt to an absolute legend of cricket. Your passion towards cricket made us love the game and gave a lifetime of memories! Wishing you a blessed & a healthy life always pic.twitter.com/llPGhtu4rd— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) April 24, 2021
Very few individuals are capable of evoking collective emotions of millions of people the way you do, Sachin Paaji! Here's wishing you a very happy birthday and an even happier year ahead! pic.twitter.com/jmeQQuNq6f— Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) April 24, 2021
"Very few individuals are capable of evoking collective emotions of millions of people the way you do, Sachin Paaji! Here's wishing you a very happy birthday and an even happier year ahead!" wrote Rahane.
Tendulkar's India teammate from the 1990s and early 2000s Venkatesh Prasad posted a tweet to wish the cricketer.
"Sach is truth, Sach is life, Sach is the answer, Sach is it. Birthday greetings to not only the greatest batsman the world has seen, but the most humble and incredible human being @sachin_rt," wrote Prasad.
Sach is truth , Sach is life , Sach is the answer, Sach is it.— Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) April 24, 2021
Birthday greetings to not only the greatest batsman the world has seen, but the most humble and incredible human being @sachin_rt .#HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/6bl6L5zNtb
Mumbai Indians wrote: "One Man. One Chant."
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 24, 2021
Happy birthday, Master Blaster! #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #HappyBirthdaySachin @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/351bMPY2ON
Chennai Super Kings wished Tendulkar in their unique style. "A Blast from the Master's past, who made the future of cricket, a festival!"
A Blast from the Master's past, who made the future of cricket, a festival!— Chennai Super Kings - Mask Pdu Whistle Pdu! (@ChennaiIPL) April 24, 2021
Super Birthday @sachin_rt #HappyBirthdaySachin #WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/7vjVEKQrnE
Rajasthan Royals took it one step further.
Thank you 24th April, for giving the world Sachin Tendulkar. #OnThisDay | #HappyBirthdaySachin | - @ICC pic.twitter.com/4HfrAQxLai— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 24, 2021
Somewhere between @sachin_rt's debut and retirement, cricket became a religion for all! #HappyBirthdaySachin #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings pic.twitter.com/E0VdCJMtKG— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 24, 2021
Athlete Hima Das tweeted to wish her "biggest motivational support".
Wishing you a very happy birthday @sachin_rt sir. You are truly an inspiration for many of us and the generations to come. Thank you sir for always being my biggest motivational support on several occasions. #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/h71PF72Yk6— Hima (mon jai) (@HimaDas8) April 24, 2021
Wishing @sachin_rt sir a very Happy Birthday. You inspired millions of athletes all around the world to pursue their goals pic.twitter.com/ApIydtbRUo— Sakshi Malik (@SakshiMalik) April 24, 2021
Tendulkar had a storied international career from India, spanning from 1989 to 2013, and he finished as the top scorer in Test and ODI cricket – records that stand till date.