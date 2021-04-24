Legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar turned 48 on Saturday and wishes poured in from the cricket community and beyond. Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Ajinkya Rahane, and Venkatesh Prasad among other cricketers posted their wishes on social media. All Indian Premier League teams, including Mumbai Indians, the team Tendulkar played for, wished the legendary cricketer. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted highlights of Tendulkar's ODI double-hundred - the first by any batsman in the format - to wish the cricketer.

The India legend turns 48. Happy birthday, @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/EiHS7OysRO — ICC (@ICC) April 24, 2021

Here's wishing the legendary @sachin_rt a very happy birthday. #TeamIndia



Let's relive that special knock with which he became the first batsman to score an ODI double ton — BCCI (@BCCI) April 24, 2021

"Great to see you back and fully recovered! Lots of love and best wishes," wrote Yuvraj Singh. Tendulkar had tested positive for Covid-19 last month.

"Many many happy returns of the day @sachin_rt to an absolute legend of cricket. Your passion towards cricket made us love the game and gave a lifetime of memories! Wishing you a blessed & a healthy life always," Raina wrote in a tweet.

"Many many happy returns of the day @sachin_rt to an absolute legend of cricket. Your passion towards cricket made us love the game and gave a lifetime of memories! Wishing you a blessed & a healthy life always," Raina wrote in a tweet.

"Very few individuals are capable of evoking collective emotions of millions of people the way you do, Sachin Paaji! Here's wishing you a very happy birthday and an even happier year ahead!" wrote Rahane.

"Very few individuals are capable of evoking collective emotions of millions of people the way you do, Sachin Paaji! Here's wishing you a very happy birthday and an even happier year ahead!" wrote Rahane.

Tendulkar's India teammate from the 1990s and early 2000s Venkatesh Prasad posted a tweet to wish the cricketer.

"Sach is truth, Sach is life, Sach is the answer, Sach is it. Birthday greetings to not only the greatest batsman the world has seen, but the most humble and incredible human being @sachin_rt," wrote Prasad.

Sach is truth , Sach is life , Sach is the answer, Sach is it.

Birthday greetings to not only the greatest batsman the world has seen, but the most humble and incredible human being @sachin_rt .#HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/6bl6L5zNtb — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) April 24, 2021

Mumbai Indians wrote: "One Man. One Chant."

Chennai Super Kings wished Tendulkar in their unique style. "A Blast from the Master's past, who made the future of cricket, a festival!"

A Blast from the Master's past, who made the future of cricket, a festival!



Super Birthday @sachin_rt #HappyBirthdaySachin #WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/7vjVEKQrnE — Chennai Super Kings - Mask Pdu Whistle Pdu! (@ChennaiIPL) April 24, 2021

Rajasthan Royals took it one step further.

Athlete Hima Das tweeted to wish her "biggest motivational support".

Wishing you a very happy birthday @sachin_rt sir. You are truly an inspiration for many of us and the generations to come. Thank you sir for always being my biggest motivational support on several occasions. #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/h71PF72Yk6 — Hima (mon jai) (@HimaDas8) April 24, 2021

Wishing @sachin_rt sir a very Happy Birthday. You inspired millions of athletes all around the world to pursue their goals pic.twitter.com/ApIydtbRUo — Sakshi Malik (@SakshiMalik) April 24, 2021

Tendulkar had a storied international career from India, spanning from 1989 to 2013, and he finished as the top scorer in Test and ODI cricket – records that stand till date.