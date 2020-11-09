India opening batsman Prithvi Shaw turned 21 on Monday and wishes poured in from India captain Virat Kohli, former cricketer Yuvraj Singh and Shaw's teammate at the Delhi Capitals, Shikhar Dhawan, among others. "Wishing you a very happy birthday @PrithviShaw. Stay blessed" wrote Kohli on Twitter. Dhawan posted a picture with Shaw from their trip to the UAE for the ongoing Indian Premier League and wrote: "Happy birthday bro Wishing you the best day ahead."

Yuvraj, who had also made his debut in his teens, much like Shaw, back in 2000, also took to Twitter to wish the Mumbai batsman. "To the young and dynamic, present and future of india mr supremely talented @PrithviShaw I hope you find your way back and the only way back is to move ahead and work hard and harder but today it's your day! celebrate the way you celebrate a (hundred) all the best."

Shaw's team Delhi Capitals called the 21-year-old "our Shaw Stopper."

The boy who always wears DC's roar on his sleeve



Shaw made his debut for India in the Tests against West Indies in Rajkot in 2018, becoming the first batsman to hit a century on Test debut. He has 335 runs from four Tests and 84 runs from three ODIs.

However, Shaw has endured a poor run in IPL 2020, returning scores of 0, 9, 10, 7, 0 and 0 in his last six innings.