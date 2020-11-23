Gary Kirsten turned 52 on Monday, and Yuvraj Singh led the wishes for the 2011 ODI World Cup-winning coach. Kirsten, who is a former Indian cricket team coach, led the Men in Blue to glory in the 2011 World Cup. Taking to Twitter, Yuvraj wrote, "Wishing a very Happy Birthday to @Gary_Kirsten - the best coach we played under! Someone who knew how to build a rock-solid team and bring out the best from each player on the park. Hope you're doing good and staying safe. Have a great year ahead!"

Former India international Suresh Raina also passed on his wishes. He wrote, "To the best coach & a mentor, wishing you a very happy birthday @Gary_Kirsten. May you keep shining & keep inspiring us forever. Have an amazing day & years ahead."

Both cricketers were part of India's World Cup-winning team in 2011.

Before coaching, Kirsten represented South Africa during his playing career. He played in 101 Test fixtures and 185 ODIs for the Proteas, usually as an opening batsman. He was known for his reliable fielding. Other than coaching India, he also coached South Africa, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Hobart Hurricanes.

During the 2011 World Cup final, India defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai. During the post-match celebrations, he was carried around the ground by Raina, Virat Kohli and Yusuf Pathan. He ended his tenure after the tournament.