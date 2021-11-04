Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, currently in the UAE for the T20 World Cup, along with several cricket stars from India and around the world extended Diwali greetings to fans. Indian batter Mayank Agarwal sent his Diwali greetings on social media alongside Australia's David Warner, David Miller of South Africa and England batter Sam Billings. Kohli wrote on Twitter: "May the festival of lights illuminate your life with joy and happiness. Happy Diwali."

Mayank shared a family picture along with a caption that said:

"Wishing everyone a Happy and Safe Diwali. Missing spending this auspicious day with my family this year."

Warner, Miller and Billings too sent in their Diwali wishes through different social media platforms.

Former Indian international R Vinay Kumar also conveyed Diwali greetings with a thoughtful message on Twitter.

"May millions of lamps illuminate your life with endless joy, prosperity, health and wealth forever. Wishing you and your family a very happy and safe Deepavali #HappyDiwali."

The Indian cricket team gave their countrymen a Diwali gift in a way when they registered a convincing 66-run win against Afghanistan to get their T20 WC campaign up and running.

This was Team India's first win in the Super 12 stage of the competition after losing two back-to-back games against Pakistan (by 10 wickets) and New Zealand (by five wickets).

India will next face Scotland on November 5 in Dubai.