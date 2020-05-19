Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

"First One Is Special One": Hanuma Vihari Shares Adorable Picture With Wife On Wedding Anniversary

Updated: 19 May 2020 16:10 IST

Hanuma Vihari shared an adorable picture with his wife as the couple celebrated their first marriage anniversary amid the coronavirus lockdown.

"First One Is Special One": Hanuma Vihari Shares Adorable Picture With Wife On Wedding Anniversary
Hanuma Vihari shared an adorable picture with his wife on their first marriage anniversary. © Instagram

Indian batsman Hanuma Vihari on Tuesday shared an adorable picture with his wife on the occasion of their first wedding anniversary, saying the "first one is a special one". With no sporting activities being held due to coronavirus-induced lockdown, sportspersons are spending quality time in their homes, making the most of the quarantine period. "1st one is a special ONE. Cheers to many more roller coaster rides and years wife. Happy Anniversary," Vihari tweeted.

Earlier during the first phase of lockdown, Vihari had admitted to having some cheat meals.

"I have been tempted to indulge in some home-cooked food. I will admit I have cheated just a little, eating a few more dosas than I would normally. So more carbs, yeah, but then I have enough time to work out and burn the extra calories," ESPNcricinfo had quoted Vihari as saying.

Vihari has played nine Test matches for India. The 26-year-old cricketer has scored 552 runs averaging at 36.80. He has slammed four half-centuries and a hundred in the longest format of the game.

On Sunday, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) laid out new guidelines allowing sports complexes and stadiums to reopen, but spectators will not be permitted during the lockdown period, which has been extended till May 31.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Hanuma Vihari India India Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Hanuma Vihari celebrated his first wedding anniversary with his wife
  • Hanuma Vihari has been spending time with his family at the moment
  • The right-handed batsman has played 9 Test matches for India
Related Articles
Hanuma Vihari Hoping To Play County Cricket After COVID-19 Subsides
Hanuma Vihari Hoping To Play County Cricket After COVID-19 Subsides
NZ vs IND, 2nd Test: Hanuma Vihari Plays Down Pitch Factor After India Bundled Out For 242 On Day 1
NZ vs IND, 2nd Test: Hanuma Vihari Plays Down Pitch Factor After India Bundled Out For 242 On Day 1
NZ vs IND: Kyle Jamiesons Five-Wicket Haul Puts New Zealand In Charge Of 2nd Test
NZ vs IND: Kyle Jamieson's Five-Wicket Haul Puts New Zealand In Charge Of 2nd Test
NZ vs IND: Ravichandran Ashwin Says India Not In A Stage To "Look Very Far", Need To Play Session By Session
NZ vs IND: Ravichandran Ashwin Says India Not In A Stage To "Look Very Far", Need To Play Session By Session
NZ vs IND: Hanuma Vihari Says "Prepared To Bat Anywhere" After Century In Warm-Up Game vs New Zealand XI
NZ vs IND: Hanuma Vihari Says "Prepared To Bat Anywhere" After Century In Warm-Up Game vs New Zealand XI
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 Australia Australia 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 115
3 India India 114
4 England England 105
5 Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 91
Last updated on: 01 May 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.