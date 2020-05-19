Indian batsman Hanuma Vihari on Tuesday shared an adorable picture with his wife on the occasion of their first wedding anniversary, saying the "first one is a special one". With no sporting activities being held due to coronavirus -induced lockdown, sportspersons are spending quality time in their homes, making the most of the quarantine period. "1st one is a special ONE. Cheers to many more roller coaster rides and years wife. Happy Anniversary," Vihari tweeted.

1st one is a special ONE. Cheers to many more roller coaster rides and years wife.

Happy Anniversary pic.twitter.com/PUwjpKWLJc - Hanuma vihari (@Hanumavihari) May 19, 2020

Earlier during the first phase of lockdown, Vihari had admitted to having some cheat meals.

"I have been tempted to indulge in some home-cooked food. I will admit I have cheated just a little, eating a few more dosas than I would normally. So more carbs, yeah, but then I have enough time to work out and burn the extra calories," ESPNcricinfo had quoted Vihari as saying.

Vihari has played nine Test matches for India. The 26-year-old cricketer has scored 552 runs averaging at 36.80. He has slammed four half-centuries and a hundred in the longest format of the game.

On Sunday, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) laid out new guidelines allowing sports complexes and stadiums to reopen, but spectators will not be permitted during the lockdown period, which has been extended till May 31.