Experience With Indian Test Team Enhanced My Confidence: Hanuma Vihari

Updated: 16 February 2019 21:34 IST

Hanuma Vihari scored 114 and an unbeaten 180 for Rest of India against Vidarbha in the Irani Cup in Nagpur.

Hanuma Vihari made his India debut at Oval in September 2018. © AFP

Hanuma Vihari made a successful debut for India, scoring a half-century in a Test match against England at the Oval in September 2018. India lost the five-match Test series 1-4. However, middle-order batsman Hanuma Vihari impressed one and all with his grit. The 25-year-old remained in the squad for Australia, where India registered their first-ever Test series win in 71 years and 11 attempts. Following a successful outing with the Indian Test team, Vihari returned to domestic circuit and scored 114 and an unbeaten 180 for Rest of India against Vidarbha in the Irani Cup in Nagpur.

"Being with the Test team increased my confidence levels. Once you know you belong to the highest levels, you have the confidence of dominating domestic cricket in a way," ESPNCricinfo quoted Vihari, as saying.

"Playing with the Indian Test side has taught me that you have to be decisive with your footwork, especially, with your defence. If you have confidence in your defence, then you can play shots accordingly. You can select which shot you want to play according to the ball. But first of all, you need to trust your defence," he said.

In spite of cementing his position in the Test squad, Vihari said domestic cricket would always be a priority.

"Domestic cricket has always been my grassroots. I have always known that I can score runs consistently in domestic cricket. I do not take my domestic cricket lightly. I play with the same intensity as international cricket," Vihari said.

(With ANI inputs)

