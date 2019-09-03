 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Hamilton Masakadza Calls Time On His International Career, Set To Retire After Bangladesh Tri-Series

Updated: 03 September 2019 21:47 IST

The tri-series kick-starts on September 13 with a game between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

Hamilton Masakadza Calls Time On His International Career, Set To Retire After Bangladesh Tri-Series
Hamilton Masakadza won the Man of the Match award in his debut Test match. © Twitter

Hamilton Masakadza on Tuesday announced that he will retire from all forms of international cricket after the upcoming Twenty20 International (T20I) tri-series in Bangladesh, Zimbabwe Cricket confirmed on Twitter. Masakadza will be leading his national side in the T20I tri-series against the hosts Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Announcing his retirement, Masakadza termed his decision as "one of the hardest decisions". "It has been an enormous privilege to have played for and captained my country and this is one of the hardest decisions I have had to make," he was quoted as saying by Zimbabwe Cricket.

Masakadza won the Man of the Match award in his debut Test match against the West Indies for scoring 119 runs. He added four more Test centuries to his name before finishing his Test career with 2,223 runs in 38 matches.

Masakadza played 209 One Day Internationals (ODIs) for Zimbabwe, wherein he scored 5,658 runs at 27.73, with a high score of 178 not out. Like Test matches he scored five centuries in ODIs as well.

He has so far represented Zimbabwe in 62 T20Is and scored 1529 runs at a strike rate of 115.92, with the help of 10 half-centuries.

Paying tribute to their star player, Zimbabwe Cricket tweeted: "At the age of 17 years and 354 days, Hamilton Masakadza scored 119 against the West Indies to become the youngest player in the world to make a century on Test debut. He bows out having made 38 Test, 209 ODI and 62 T20I appearances for Zimbabwe."

The tri-series kick-starts with a game between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe on September 13 at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

The final of the triangular series will be played on September 24 in Dhaka.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Hamilton Masakadza Hamilton Masakadza Zimbabwe Zimbabwe Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team Afghanistan Afghanistan Cricket
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Hamilton Masakadza scored century on his Test debut vs the West Indies
  • Masakadza will be leading his national side in the T20I tri-series
  • The final of the triangular series will be played on September 24
Related Articles
South Africa Stutter Before Beating Zimbabwe In 1st ODI
South Africa Stutter Before Beating Zimbabwe In 1st ODI
1st Test: Devendra Bishoo Spins West Indies To 117-Run Win Over Zimbabwe
1st Test: Devendra Bishoo Spins West Indies To 117-Run Win Over Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe Beat Sri Lanka By 3 Wickets, Clinch ODI Series 3-2
Zimbabwe Beat Sri Lanka By 3 Wickets, Clinch ODI Series 3-2
4th ODI: Craig Ervine Helps Zimbabwe Beat Sri Lanka By Four Wickets Via D/L Method, Level Series
4th ODI: Craig Ervine Helps Zimbabwe Beat Sri Lanka By Four Wickets Via D/L Method, Level Series
Zimbabwe Shock India as MS Dhoni Fails to Take Team Through in First T20
Zimbabwe Shock India as MS Dhoni Fails to Take Team Through in First T20
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 03 September 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.