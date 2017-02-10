 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

'Hail The King': Twitter's 'Virat' Response To Record Breaking Double Ton

Updated: 10 February 2017 14:55 IST

Virat Kohli brought up his fourth double century on the second day of the one-off Test against Bangladesh, sending Twitter into frenzy.

'Hail The King': Twitter's 'Virat' Response To Record Breaking Double Ton
Virat Kohli became the 1st batsman to score a double century in four consecutive series. © BCCI

Virat Kohli added another feather to his cap when he yet again breached the 200-run barrier on Friday. Kohli smashed 204 against Bangladesh on Day 2 of the one-off Test being played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad -- his fourth Test double ton. In the process, Kohli went past Donald Bradman and Rahul Dravid to become the only player to score a double-century in four consecutive series. Sir Don and Dravid had both compiled double-tons in three consecutive series. During his innings, Kohli also registered the most Test runs in a home season, breaking Virender Sehwag's previous record of 1,105 in 17 innings.

India started the day on 356 for three with Kohli unbeaten on 111. The Indian captain carried on from where he left on the first day.
 
Kohli started the proceedings on Day 2 with a single but soon got into his boundary hitting mode as he smashed Taskin Ahmed for two back to back boundaries to kick off the first session. The Indian captain hit 24 boundaries before getting dismissed on 204, putting India in the driver's seat.

Twitter was soon buzzing as Kohli reached the astonishing feat. Here is a look at some of the top tweets:

While the entire world applauds India's run machine, the Australians must be dreading thinking about the fact that they have to bowl to Kohli in two weeks time.

Topics : India Bangladesh Virat Kohli Virender Sehwag Rahul Dravid Don Bradman Cricket
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Twitter was buzzing after Kohli scored his fourth Test double ton
  • Kohli is the only batsman to score a double ton in 4 successive series
  • Kohli smashed 204 against Bangladesh on Day 2 of the one-off Test
Related Articles
India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli's Magnum Opus Puts Hosts in Command of Hyderabad Test
India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli's Magnum Opus Puts Hosts in Command of Hyderabad Test
India vs Bangladesh: Wriddhiman Saha Brings Up His Second Test Century
India vs Bangladesh: Wriddhiman Saha Brings Up His Second Test Century
India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli Cracks Another 200; Australia, Look Out
India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli Cracks Another 200; Australia, Look Out
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 107
4 England 101
5 New Zealand 98
Last updated on: 24 January 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.