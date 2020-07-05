Sachin Tendulkar, former India cricketer and batting legend, took to Twitter on Sunday to thank the "three people" who helped him become one of the greats of the game on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima. Tendulkar, in a video message, thanked his brother Ajit Tendulkar, his childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar and his father. "On Guru Purnima, I want to thank all the people who have taught & inspired me to give my best. However, to these three gentlemen I am ever grateful. #GuruPurnima," Tendulkar captioned the video on Twitter.

Yuvraj Singh, former India all-rounder, too posted a message for his gurus, teachers and mentors.

"On the auspicious occasion of #GuruPurnima I want to thank my gurus, teachers & mentors who have enabled me to become who I am. I'm indebted to them for their support & guidance. I hope to do justice to these learnings & always inspire others through my life. Happy Guru Purnima," Yuvraj tweeted.

Suresh Raina also thanked his teaches for nurturing him and guiding him through.

"#Gurupurnima Guru in it's simplest forms mean Teacher and it's greatest expression Mahadev. Today we honor all our teachers who guide, nurture and lead us higher. Wishing everyone a Happy & Blessed #GuruPurnima," Raina wrote on Twitter.

As for the on-field action, international cricket is set to resume next week after coronavirus pandemic brought the sport to a grinding halt.

England will host the West Indies for the first Test of the three-match series, starting Wednesday to mark the return of the game.