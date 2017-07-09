Guru Purnima: Sachin Tendulkar Wishes Coach Ramakant Achrekar, Posts Old Photograph

Sachin tweeted a photo of him with his coach Ramakant Achrekar from his yesteryear.

On the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima, Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar took to micro-blogging site Twitter to wish his coach Ramakant Achrekar. He posted an old photograph of Achrekar and himself and captioned it: "#HappyGuruPurnima to Achrekar sir and other coaches who have helped me through out my career. Your contributions have been priceless!" Tendulkar made his debut for Team India at the young age of 16 against Pakistan in Karachi and went on to become a legend of the sport.

Tendulkar credits Achrekar for every milestone that he's ever reached. Achrekar was honoured with the Dronacharya Award in 1990 and was conferred the Padma Shri in 2010 by then-President Pratibha Patil.

#HappyGuruPurnima to Achrekar sir and other coaches who have helped me through out my career. Your contributions have been priceless! pic.twitter.com/y0M0ojKyr2 — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 9, 2017

The 44-year old had made One-Day Internationals (ODIs) history by scoring the first double century (200 not out off 147 balls) against South Africa in 2010. India won that match by a margin of 153 runs.

Tendulkar, who is currently a member of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), has 49 hundreds and 96 half-centuries in ODIs. He's also scored 51 Test centuries in his career.

Tendulkar's childhood friend Vinod Kambli also tweeted to wish Achrekar. He posted a selfie with Achrekar and Chandu Pandit and wished them. "Guru purnima.Sir Achrekar and chandu Pandit.Took blessings of my Guru Achrekar."

Guru purnima.Sir Achrekar and chandu Pandit.Took blessings of my Guru Achrekar. pic.twitter.com/HlgzQt7Y2N — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) July 9, 2017

Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also tweeted on the occasion: "Family, friends, people...all of them teach you something if you're willing to learn. Thank you to everyone who taught me. #GuruPurnima."

Family, friends, people...all of them teach you something if you're willing to learn. Thank you to everyone who taught me. #GuruPurnima — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 9, 2017

Guru Purnima is a special day for people to thank their teachers or gurus.