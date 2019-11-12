 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Guru Nanak Jayanti: Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh Lead Cricket Fraternity Wishes On Gurpurab

Updated: 12 November 2019 15:50 IST

Guru Nanak Jayanti: Many cricketers, past and present, took to social media to wish fans and friends on Gurpurab.

Guru Nanak Jayanti: Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh Lead Cricket Fraternity Wishes On Gurpurab
Sachin Tendulkar tweeted his wishes on Guru Nanak Jayanti. © Twitter

India's cricketing fraternity took to social media on Tuesday to wish fans on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab. While skipper Virat Kohli tweeted a video greeting fans on special day, cricketing greats like Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh and Anil Kumble also took to social media to wish their fans on the 550th birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev. Team India players Ishant Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan also tweeted their greetings on the day.

"Wishing everyone a happy Guru Purab on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak ji," legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar tweeted.

"May Guru Nanak Dev Ji bless you with peace and bestow you with eternal joy and happiness. Happy Gurpurab 2019," Harbhajan Singh wrote in his tweet.

"#gurupurab di lakh lakh vadhaaiyan ! May there be love , peace and fulfillment," Virender Sehwag tweeted.

"Heartiest greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of #GuruNanakJayanti . May his golden teachings inspire us to follow the path of peace, compassion and service," VVS Laxman tweeted.

"May happiness and blessings surround you as we remember the birth anniversary of our beloved Shri Guru Nanak ji. Happy #GuruNanakJayanti," opener Shikhar Dhawan wrote in his greeting.

"Best wishes to everyone on Guru Nanak Jayanti, today! God bless you all!" fast bowler Ishant Sharma tweeted.

Guru Nanak Dev was the founder of Sikhism and the first of the ten Sikh gurus. Gurpurab is a day to remember the teachings of first Sikh Guru Nanak Dev. Guru Nanak Dev's teachings became part of Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of the Sikhs. Before his death at the age of 70, he appointed Guru Angad as his successor.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar Sachin Tendulkar Harbhajan Singh Harbhajan Singh VVS Laxman Anil Kumble Ishant Sharma Ishant Sharma Virender Sehwag Virender Sehwag Shikhar Dhawan Shikhar Dhawan Cricket
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
New Spider Species Named After Sachin Tendulkar: Report
New Spider Species Named After Sachin Tendulkar: Report
Shafali Verma Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar To Become Youngest Indian To Score International Fifty
Shafali Verma Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar To Become Youngest Indian To Score International Fifty
Sachin Tendulkar Says ODI Cricket "Needs A Tweak Of 2 Innings Of 25 Overs"
Sachin Tendulkar Says ODI Cricket "Needs A Tweak Of 2 Innings Of 25 Overs"
India vs Bangladesh: "Trying To Get Hold Of Sachin Tendulkar", Sourav Ganguly Ahead Of Day-Night Test In Kolkata
India vs Bangladesh: "Trying To Get Hold Of Sachin Tendulkar", Sourav Ganguly Ahead Of Day-Night Test In Kolkata
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Lead Social Media Celebration Of Series Whitewash Against South Africa
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Lead Social Media Celebration Of Series Whitewash Against South Africa
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 23 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.