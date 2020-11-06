On this day four years ago, South Africa's Temba Bavuma produced a stunning effort in the field to run out Australia opener David Warner. Reliving Bavuma's moment of magic, Cricket Australia posted the video of the brilliant run out that took place in November 2016. Cricket Australia captioned the video: "On this day four years ago - the greatest run out ever?" While many agreed with the fact that Bavuma's catching Warner short of his crease was exceptional, they felt that Pat Cummins' sensational run out of Cheteshwar Pujara, was a better fielding effort.

On this day four years ago - the greatest run out ever? pic.twitter.com/Y3Zc3cWgtB — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 6, 2020

Here is the video of Cummin's spectacular effort. Which of the two run outs do you think is better? Let us know in the comments section.

Plenty saying this bit of brilliance from Pat Cummins was better! pic.twitter.com/APvK1GYBRd — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 6, 2020

Bavuma's genius also had a massive impact on the game. It was the first Test between Australia and South Africa at Perth in November 2016.

South Africa had won the toss and elected to bat, but it backfired almost immediately as opener Stephen Cook was removed on the fourth ball of the opening Test. South Africa slumped further as Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc weaved their magic with the new ball.

The visitors soon found themselves 32 for four and then 81 for five, with the likes of Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis back in the hut. However, Bavuma and Quinton de Kock hit fine half-centuries to bring respectability to South Africa's total -- 242 all out.

Australia started off with a bang. David Warner scoring 97 with Shaun Marsh hitting 63 as the duo put on 158 runs for the opening wicket. However, the collapse that followed was just as dramatic Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj making mincemeat of the Australian batting order. The hosts were bowled out for 244, taking a two-run lead.

Dean Elgar and JP Duminy hit centuries in the second innings while De Kock and Philander chipped in half-centuries as the visitors posted a mammoth 540/8 declared.

Bavuma's brilliant run out came in Australia's second innings as Warner's 33-ball 35-run blitz was cut short.

Usman Khawaja hit a fine 97 while Peter Nevill scored a gritty 63 but there was no stopping Rabada as the pacer took a five-wicket haul, to help bowl out Australia for 361. South Africa winning the match by 177 runs.