Grace Harris Smashes Fastest Hundred In Women's Big Bash League
Grace Harris (101*) and Beth Mooney (28*) powered Brisbane Heat to 10-wicket win over Melbourne Stars.
Grace Harris scored a 42-ball century, fastest in the history of the Women's Big Bash League, to help Brisbane Heat beat Melbourne Stars by 10 wickets on Wednesday. She also became the second fastest in women's T20 cricket. In women's T20 Internationals, Windies' Deandra Dottin holds the record with an incredible century off only 38 balls, which she scored against South Africa in 2010.
Harris' epic unbeaten 101 helped her team beat the Melbourne Stars by 10 wickets at the Gabba in Brisbane, smashing five sixes and 13 fours.
They needed just one run for victory when Harris was on 95.
After several swings and misses, she finally connected and whacked a huge six down the ground to ensure the win and write her name in the history books.
The previous fastest century in the women's BBL was by Ashleigh Gardner, who took 47 deliveries to reach the landmark last year.
