 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

'Go For It': Steve Smith's Message To South Africa About Any Sledging

Updated: 28 February 2018 15:36 IST

South Africa host Australia in potentially a high-power contest among two strong sides.

The first Test between Australia and South Africa will be played from Thursday © AFP

With what is expected to be a high-power duel between two of the best fast-bowling attacks in the world beginning when South Africa meet Australia in the first Test of the series at Durban from Thursday, the visiting captain Steve Smith has a simple message for any potential sledging from the hosts - "Go for it". Smith had a sensational Ashes outing against an out-of-sort England and no amount of sledging from the English made any difference to the Aussie skipper. While Smith was quoted by cricket.com.au as saying that he wasn't thinking about the sledging from the Proteas, "They can go for their lives."

When Aussie skipper Smith was asked by reporters in Durban about any sledging from South Africa, he responded: "I might be able to tell you more after the first Test match, but if they do, go for it, it doesn't bother me.

"A bit of a verbal challenge actually makes me switch on a bit more and gets me in for the fight.

"So they can go for their lives."

Asked if sledging could get the home team South Africa going like him, Smith said he had not thought of it, but would not hold back if his team gets any benefit from it.

"I don't really like to think too much about what gets them going," he said.

"I prefer to think about what gets either myself or us going, and if that's getting into a contest like that, then go for it."

 

Topics : Australia Cricket Team South Africa Cricket Team Steven Smith AB de Villiers Kingsmead, Durban Cricket
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Steve Smith has a simple message for any potential sledging from SA
  • They can go for their lives: Steve Smith
  • The first Test will be played from Thursday
Related Articles
South Africa vs Australia: Steve Smith Says He Wants To Play Well Away From Home
South Africa vs Australia: Steve Smith Says He Wants To Play Well Away From Home
1st Test, Preview: Australia
1st Test, Preview: Australia's Fearsome Attack Creates Dilemma For South Africa
IPL 2018: Australia Captain Steve Smith To Lead Rajasthan Royals
IPL 2018: Australia Captain Steve Smith To Lead Rajasthan Royals
Steve Smith Can
Steve Smith Can't Stop Laughing As Teammate Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction
Steve Smith Reveals What He Has Learnt From Virat Kohli
Steve Smith Reveals What He Has Learnt From Virat Kohli
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 14 February 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.