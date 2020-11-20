Virender Sehwag didn't mince words in his assessment of Glenn Maxwell's performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The former India opener went to the extent of labelling the Australian a "10-crore cheerleader" who, according to Sehwag, was on a "highly-paid vacation" in the UAE. Glenn Maxwell has finally responded to Sehwag's comment, but the Australian didn't get into a mud-slinging match with the ex-Indian cricketer. Instead, Maxwell brushed aside Sehwag's remarks by saying that he was fine with his "outspoken" remarks.

"It's ok. Viru is pretty outspoken with his dislike of me, and that's fine. He's allowed to say whatever he likes," Maxwell was quoted as saying by The West Australian.

"He's in the media for such statements, so that's fine. I deal with that and move on, and take it with a grain of salt with Sehwag."

Maxwell, who had taken a brief break from cricket, due to health issues, said that the time off cricket had helped him deal with these "sorts of things".

"I think I'm better equipped with dealing with those sorts of things now," Maxwell said.

"I think in hindsight it was a pretty good time to go through something like that where I was able to put some groundwork in to deal with adversity. This year has certainly been a massive test of it."

The Australian had a torrid time in the IPL 2020. He played 13 matches for Kings XI Punjab, managing to score just 108 runs at an average of 15.42 and a strike rate of 101.88.

Maxwell, who goes by the name of 'Big Show' thanks his boundary-hitting exploits, didn't even manage to hit even a single six in the entirety of IPL 2020.