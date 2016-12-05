Glenn Maxwell-Matthew Wade controversy Should Have Been Kept Private: Shane Warne

Shane Warne said that the Wade-Maxwell controversy should have been kept private

Sydney:

Australia's legendary spinner Shane Warne on Monday said all-rounder Glenn Maxwell's punishment for his remarks on team-mate Matthew Wade should not have been made public.

Maxwell was fined by the Australian management after he questioned Victoria captain Wade's decision to bat above him in the Sheffield Shield match.

"I saw what 'Maxi' said, I think some of that stuff should have been private," the 145-Test veteran told Melbourne radio station SEN.

"I don't think really that stuff should be public. (Maxwell) is obviously just venting a bit of frustration. The way Steve Smith handled it in-house, I thought that was good. To me, Maxwell is a super talent and for me I'd like to see him in Australian colours in all forms of the game. But some of that stuff should be kept in-house," he added.

Earlier, skipper Steven Smith on Saturday said all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been fined for 'disrespectful' comments on his limited-overs team-mate Matthew Wade.

"Everyone was disappointed in his comments," Smith, who struck a match-winning 164 in the first one-day international against the Kiwis was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"I've expressed that to him myself and spoke to the team. One of our values is respect and having respect for your team-mates, opposition, the fans, the media. I thought what he said was very disrespectful to a team-mate and his Victorian captain," he added.