Glenn Maxwell Clarifies After Sarfraz Ahmed Handshake Snub

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell on Monday provided some clarification after being criticised for allegedly snubbing Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed. Following Australia's tri-series final loss to Pakistan, television footage showed Maxwell walking past Sarfraz, who had offered to shake the Australian's hand. Maxwell went on to shake the hand of other Pakistan players, prompting angry reactions from cricket commentators and fans on social media. Maxwell took to Twitter and gave his side of the story, explaining the incident was not deliberate but a "genuine oversight".

"Congrats to Pakistan on their win yesterday, Fakhar Zaman and Shoaib Malik were unstoppable. Sad note to end our tour of Zimbabwe, but still plenty of positives to take out of it. In regards to the incident shown post match, it appears unsportsmanlike, and certainly not the way I play the game. It was a genuine oversight on my behalf and I'm currently looking for Sarfraz in the hotel to shake his hand and congratulate him and his team on their series win," Maxwell wrote on his Twitter handle.

Opener Fakhar Zaman cracked a career-best 91 to help set up Pakistan's six-wicket win over Australia in the summit clash.

Zaman, who was adjudged Man of the Match, scored a magnificent 91 off 46 balls before being dismissed by Jhye Richardson. His inning was studded with 12 boundaries and three sixes.

Apart from Zaman, Pakistan's experienced batsman Shoaib Malik scored an unbeaten 43 off 37 balls.

With 278 runs in five matches in the series at an average of 55.60, Zaman was also adjudged Man of the Series.