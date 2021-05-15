Shubman Gill took to Twitter on Saturday to share a photo of him getting his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The young batsman urged his fans to get their "superpowers upgraded" by getting vaccinated whenever they are eligible. Gill, who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL), also gave a shout-out to doctors and frontline workers for their efforts to help the country fight the coronavirus pandemic. "Get your superpowers upgraded as soon as you are able to. Massive shoutout to all the doctors and frontline workers for putting in all the effort," Gill captioned the picture on Twitter.

Gill will be travelling to the UK for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand and the subsequent five-match Test series against England.

The young opening batsman was named in the 18-man squad that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced earlier this month.

The WTC final will be played from June 18 to 22 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton with June 23 to be kept as a reserve day.

The youngster did well in Australia earlier this year in the four-match Test series which India managed to win 2-1 after a historic win in Brisbane on the final day of the fourth Test.

Chasing over 300 for the win, Gill played a crucial knock of 91 runs on Day 5 as India managed to breach the Gabba fortress and clinched the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

Gill has played seven Test matches in his career so far and has scored 378 runs at an average of 34.36.