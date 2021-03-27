Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter on Saturday to reveal that he had tested positive for coronavirus. The cricket legend tweeted that he has quarantined himself at home and all others at his house had tested negative. Cricketers, fans, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and some Indian Premier League teams among others wished the batting great a speedy recovery. Sachin Tendulkar said he had been taking all the "recommended precautions" to keep the coronavirus at bay but got himself tested after showing mild symptoms.

"I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure Covid is kept at bay. However, I've tested positive today following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative. I've quarantined myself at home and am following all the necessary protocols as advised by my doctors," the cricket legend said.

"I want to thank all the healthcare professionals who are supporting me and many others across the country."

The likes of former teammate Irfan Pathan, current India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal wished the Master Blaster a speedy recovery.

Get well soon paaji — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 27, 2021

Best wishes for a very swift recovery. https://t.co/swZy9u9ezz — BCCI (@BCCI) March 27, 2021

Sachin Tendulkar recently participated in the Road Safety World Series T20 tournament where he captained the India Legends team. He was in fine form with the bat, especially towards the end of the tournament as India Legends beat Sri Lanka Legends in the final to clinch the title.

His top score of 65 in the tournament came against the West Indies Legends in the first semi-final.

Sachin Tendulkar, one of the greatest batsmen to ever play the game, brought the curtains down on his glittering international career in 2013. He finished with 100 international hundreds and over 34,000 international runs.