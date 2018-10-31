 
Watch: George Bailey's Unusual Batting Stance Leaves Twitter In Splits

Updated: 31 October 2018 17:47 IST

George Bailey batted in a weird manner during a match between Australia Prime Minister's XI and South Africa in Canberra.

George Bailey captained Australia's PM XI against South Africa. © Screengrab/Twitter

After Pakistan's Sarfraz Ahmed cracked everyone up with a weird batting stance during the recent Abu Dhabi Test match against Australia, it is time for Australia's George Bailey to hog the limelight. Bailey, while captaining the Prime Minister's XI in a tour match against South Africa in Canberra on Wednesday, had a batting stance that made many reach out for the cricket rule book. In a video shared by @cricketcomau, Bailey can be seen batting with almost his entire back towards the bowler. The incident occurred during the tenth over of the Australian innings, where the George Bailey-led team was chasing a 174-run target. The funny antic coming from Bailey happened during young fast bowler Lungi Ngidi's over.

Here's the video:

Bailey has played over 90 ODIs for Australia and has represented the national team in only five Test matches. In the Indian Premier League, he has played for Kings XI Punjab, Chennai Super Kings and the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant.

Australia Prime Minister's XI eventually won the match with four wickets to spare, with Bailey not out at 51 from 76 deliveries.

The high-voltage action of the tour starts on November 4, where Australia, led by Aaron Finch, will square off against the Proteas in the first ODI in Perth. After the three-match series ODI series ends, the two teams will face each other in a T20I at Carrara.

And here's how Twitter reacted to this:

Topics : South Africa Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team George Bailey Cricket
Highlights
  • The Australia-South Africa ODIs start November 4.
  • Following the ODIs, both teams will play one T20I.
  • George Bailey had captained Australia's PM XI on Wednesday.
