George Bailey Appointed As Australia's New National Selector After Greg Chappell Retires

Updated: 27 November 2019 13:40 IST

George Bailey will join chairman Trevor Hohns and coach Justin Langer and will draw the curtain on his long playing career after the domestic Big Bash League in February next year.

George Bailey Appointed As Australia
George Bailey has played five Tests, 90 ODIs and 30 T20Is for Australia. © AFP

Former Australia Twenty20 captain George Bailey was appointed Wednesday as one of the country's three national selectors, replacing the retired Greg Chappell. He joins chairman Trevor Hohns and coach Justin Langer and draws the curtain on his long playing career after the domestic Big Bash League in early February to take on the role full-time. "I have been fortunate enough to contribute as a player for quite a few years, and to now have the opportunity to continue in the role of selector is a tremendous honour," said Bailey.

"I'm confident I can add value to the selection process and that my experience will be complementary to that of Trevor and Justin."

Bailey, 37, played five Tests, 90 one-day internationals and 30 Twenty20s for Australia. 

He has also been a stalwart for Tasmania, the Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Stars since making his first-class debut in 2004. He is currently 12 runs short of 10,000 first-class runs.

"He is an outstanding leader and one of the most respected, thoughtful and generous figures in international cricket," said Cricket Australia's head of national teams Ben Oliver said.

"His extensive experience across all formats, and deep knowledge of T20 cricket, will be invaluable as we head into a home T20 World Cup (next year) and beyond."

Bailey replaces former Australian skipper Chappell, who had been Cricket Australia's national talent manager for the past nine years as well as a selector before calling it quits in September.

Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team Hobart Hurricanes Hobart Hurricanes George John Bailey George Bailey Cricket Gregory Stephen Chappell
Highlights
  • George Bailey was appointed as one of the country's 3 national selectors
  • Bailey joins chairman Trevor Hohns and coach Justin Langer on the panel
  • George Bailey has played five Tests, 90 ODIs and 30 T20Is for Australia
