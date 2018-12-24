"Sachin Tendulkar Would Have To Wait": Geoffrey Boycott Asked If He Would Open For India

Geoffrey Boycott, England cricket legend, recently tweeted about his well-being. After his post heart operation checkup, the 78-year-old Boycott said that he is "fit as a butchers dog, have a clean bill of health and is open to employment." He soon received heart warming messages from the cricket fraternity and fans. With one of the fan asking him whether he will mind opening for the Indian cricket team. To this, Boycott, who retired from international cricket in 1982, said, if he opened then cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar would have to wait long to "get a bat."

Just had my 6 month post heart op checkup and I'm pleased to say I'm fit as a butchers dog, have a clean bill of health and I'm open to employment! — Geoffrey Boycott (@GeoffreyBoycott) December 23, 2018

Love to!!! @sachin_rt might have to wait a long while to get a bat! — Geoffrey Boycott (@GeoffreyBoycott) December 23, 2018

Boycott, has been a cricket commentator, played 108 Tests, 36 One-Day Internationals (ODIs). He averaged over 47 in the longest format of the game with the highest score of an unbeaten 246.

In the ODIs he had scored 1,082 runs from 36 matches.

Boycott, had a tremendous record in first-class cricket, notching up 48,426 from 609 matches. He averaged over 56 in this format with the highest score of an unbeaten 261.

Tendulkar, on the other hand, retired from international cricket in the year 2013. He had played 200 Tests and 463 ODIs and averaged 53.78 in the longest format of the game.

The former Indian cricketer also had one double century in the ODIs to his name. He had scored 18,426 runs in this format and had scored 100 centuries in international cricket.