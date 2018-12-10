 
Gautam Gambhir Slammed On Twitter For Criticising MS Dhoni's Selection Policy In 2012 CB Series

Updated: 10 December 2018 12:56 IST

Gambhir, who retired from all forms of cricket last week, said it was a "massive shock" to know the team for the 2015 World Cup was being selected in 2012.

In the 2012 CB series, India won just three matches out of eight with one finishing in a tie. © AFP

Gautam Gambhir, who retired from all forms of cricket last week, had criticised former India captain MS Dhoni's selection policy in the 2012 CB series on Saturday. And this move has backfired for the former Indian opener. People on Twitter, precisely Dhoni fans, aren't willing to take Gambhir's words in their stride. Gambhir had revealed that Dhoni had considered the idea of not playing him, Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar together in the final XI to give youngsters a chance ahead of the 2015 World Cup. In the same interview with India Today, Gambhir revealed how it was a "massive shock" to know that the team for the 2015 World Cup was being selected in 2012.

Here's how people slammed Gambhir for his remarks on Dhoni.

Gambhir, who played 58 Tests, 147 ODIs and 37 T20Is for India, had said, "In the 2012 Tri-series in Australia, Dhoni declared that he can't play all three (Gambhir, Sachin and Sehwag) of us together as he was looking ahead at the 2015 World Cup. It was a massive shock, I think it would have been a massive shock for any cricketer. I have not heard anyone be told in 2012 that they would never be a part of the 2015 World Cup. I always had the impression that if you keep scoring runs, age is a just a number."

"First you decided that you won't play the three of us together, then you decided that you are going to play the three of us together. Either the original decision was wrong, or the second decision was wrong. He took that decision as a captain and it was a shock to all three of us," Gambhir added.

In the 2012 CB series, India won just three matches out of eight with one finishing in a tie. Dhoni's team failed to reach the best of three final, which was contested by Australia and Sri Lanka with the hosts winning the first and third final.

Virat Kohli was the highest run-getter in the series for India with Gambhir close on his heels. The left-hander scored a total of 308 runs in seven matches at an average of 44 while Kohli scored 373 runs in eight matches.

Sehwag, who played just five matches in the series, had a torrid time with the bat, managing a total of just 65 runs at a dismal average of 13. Tendulkar played seven matches and scored 143 runs at an average of 20.42.

