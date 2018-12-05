Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Robin Uthappa Convey Best Wishes To Gautam Gambhir For Life After Retirement

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. Gambhir, who played a pivotal role during India's triumph in the inaugural 2007 ICC World Twenty20 and the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, made the announcement via an emotional message on social media. The 37-year-old, who last represented India back in 2016 against England, will play his final competitive match against Andhra in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season. The match starts on Thursday. Soon after the announcement, some of his contemporaries took to social media to congratulate on his phenomenal career.

Gauti I wish you all the best going forward brother..u have been a true champion and fighter for india lots of love pic.twitter.com/uTx0pgwKII — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 4, 2018

I gotta say.. I don't like retirements.. especially of people that I admire deeply. Congratulations @GautamGambhir on an amazing career. I'm grateful for all that we shared on and off the field. It's been an honour skip. My best wishes on ur second innings. — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) December 4, 2018

Played with all heart with some amazing match winning knocks for the country and I'm sure your journey ahead will be even better. Happy retirement brother @GautamGambhir — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 4, 2018

Congratulations @GautamGambhir on a fantastic career. You can be very proud of the way you played every time you stepped on to the cricket field. I cherish the truly memorable moments we shared & am sure you will continue to serve the country in your own ways. #ThankYouGambhir — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 4, 2018

Congratulations on a phenomenal career, @GautamGambhir!



2007 WT20

2011 World Cup

No.1 Test Team #ThankyouGauti https://t.co/k0t7jfLD8i — BCCI (@BCCI) December 4, 2018

In an international career spanning 16 years, Gambhir represented India in 58 Tests, 147 ODIs and 37 T20Is. The left-hander amassed 4,154 runs at an average of 41.95 in Tests while and scored 5,238 runs in ODIs, with a highest score of an unbeaten 150. In T20Is, the veteran scored 932 runs at an average of 27.41.

Along with that, Gambhir also helped Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) clinch the titles in 2012 and 2014.

Recently, Gambhir was released by the Delhi Daredevils (DD) for the upcoming 2019 season.

In the last season of the IPL, Gambhir had stepped down from Delhi Daredevils captaincy, handing it over to youngster Shreyas Iyer. Last month, Gambhir also stepped down as the captain of the Delhi Ranji team.