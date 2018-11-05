Gautam Gambhir Steps Down As Skipper Of Delhi Ranji Team

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir on Monday stepped down as the captain of the Delhi Ranji team. Announcing the news on Twitter, Gambhir said that he has requested The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) not to consider him for the role in ongoing Ranji Trophy season. "Time to pass the captaincy baton to youngsters, hence have requested the DDCA selectors not to consider me for that role. I will be in the background helping the new leader to win games," Gambhir wrote in his tweet. The DDCA is yet to make an official announcement on the replacement of Gambhir for Delhi in the competition.

Time to pass the captaincy baton to youngsters, hence have requested the DDCA selectors not to consider me for that role. I will be in the background helping the new leader to win games @RajatSharmaLive — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 5, 2018

Earlier, this year, the 37-year-old also stepped down as the captain of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Daredevils. Gambhir returned to the DD after seven long years association with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). After a poor start to the 2018 IPL season Gambhir stepped down from the leadership role midway of the competition and youngster Shreyas Iyer replaced him as the captain in the remaining matches.

Gambhir has represented India in 58 Tests scoring 4,154 at an average of 41.95. The stylish left-hander also played 147 One Day International (ODIs) for the country amassing 5,238 runs with a highest of 150 not out.

In IPL, Gambhir has scored 4,217 runs in 154 matches at a strike rate of 123.88. The veteran, during his stint with KKR led the team to two titles in 2012 and 2014.