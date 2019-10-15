 
Gautam Gambhir's Description Of Being Cake Plastered By Former Teammates Wins Internet. Watch

Updated: 15 October 2019 15:40 IST

Gautam Gambhir celebrated his 38th birthday on Monday and was greeted by former India teammates in their own way.

Gautam Gambhir
Gautam Gambhir retired from all forms of cricket in December 2018. © Twitter

Gautam Gambhir got his face smeared with cake by former India teammates VVS Laxman, Irfan Pathan and RP Singh on his 38th birthday on Monday. The former India opener shared the video on Twitter of cake being plastered on him and won the hearts of many with an amusing caption to describe the act. Calling himself a decent batsman in Hindi, Gautam Gambhir followed his tweet saying: "When two superb left-arm swing bowlers are hunting along with a champion slip fielder on a creamy pitch, then one is bound to get plastered!"

Fans soon flooded the posts with heartwarming wishes and appreciated Gambhir for such a sweet description.

"Hahaha so funny. Birthdays without friends are just normal days... Once again, Happy birthday sir," a user replied to the tweet.

"VVS Laxman is a damn polite guy.. how politely he did the damage whatever he could do," another one joined in.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had wished Gambhir with a throwback video of the opener's impressive knock against Sri Lanka in 2009.

"Wishing @GautamGambhir a very Happy Birthday. Here's a throwback to one of his memorable innings in a run-chase against Sri Lanka in 2009 #HappyBirthdayGautamGambhir," the BCCI captioned the video on Twitter.

Gambhir retired from all forms of cricket in December 2018, later joined politics and was elected as a Member of the Parliament from East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

The left-handed batsman scored 4154 Test runs, 5238 runs in One-day Internationals and 932 runs in the shortest format. Gambhir played a pivotal role in India's title victories in the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 50-over World Cup.

