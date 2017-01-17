Gautam Gambhir Hits Zaira Wasim's Critics For A Six

Gautam Gambhir drove home his point using a dialogue from the film Dangal.

Gautam Gambhir drove home his point using a dialogue from the film Dangal. © NDTV

Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday waded into the ongoing debate involving young actress Zaira Wasim, who was trolled viciously on social media for meeting Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. The teen actor apologised in a Facebook post, which she later deleted, for meeting Ms. Mufti. Gambhir hit out at Zaira's critics in a series of tweets. The Delhi batsman, who is known to speak his mind on most issues, isn't particularly diplomatic, be it on the cricket field or off it.

Calling @zairawasim "unislamic" for acting in Dangal or meeting @MehboobaMufti is naked suppression. Ashamed dat she had 2 apologise. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 17, 2017

To me whole @zairawasim episode smells of sexual bias. Can someone say d same thing 2 @aamir_khan @BeingSalmanKhan @iamsrk? — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 17, 2017

Men will be men. Insecure 2 see a girl like @zairawasim get wings. Sadly we think "Maahri Choriyan AAJ B Choron se kum hain." @aamir_khan — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 17, 2017

Geeta Phogat, whose younger self was portrayed by Zaira in the mega-hit Dangal, had this to say:

#ZairaWasim we are proud of you dear don't worry and stand strong ???????? pic.twitter.com/6bHQZHXou9 — geeta phogat (@geeta_phogat) January 16, 2017

"I hope people still remember that I'm a just a 16 year old girl and I hope you treat me accordingly. I'm sorry for what I did but it was not a deliberate decision and I really hope people can forgive me," Zaira wrote in her Facebook post.

Several celebrities too came out in Zaira's support after her Facebook post went viral on the Internet.