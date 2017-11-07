Gautam Gambhir Faces Daughter's Bowling, Shah Rukh Khan Asks Her To Bowl For KKR

Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has already carved a niche for himself as an opener and faced several opposition bowlers. He has dominated bowlers in the process but this time, he faced a different opponent in the form of his daughter Aazeen. In a visit to his daughter's school, Gambhir was seen facing his three-year old daughter who decided to bowl to her father.

Gambhir posted the video on his official Twitter account. "High pressure job facing my daughter Aazeen’s bowling at her school. Hell, even she knows d line has to be outside d off stump vs papa!!!", he tweeted.