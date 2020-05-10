Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Gautam Gambhir Doesn't See Major Changes In Cricket Rules Post COVID-19

Updated: 10 May 2020 12:01 IST

Gautam Gambhir said that apart from the use of saliva to shine the cricket balls, he does not see too many rules changing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gautam Gambhir Doesnt See Major Changes In Cricket Rules Post COVID-19
Gautam Gambhir said social distancing will be difficult to maintain in sports. © AFP

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir feels that cricket won't see major changes in too many rules and regulations as a result of the coronavirus crisis. He said that apart from the use of saliva to shine the ball, he doesn't see too many changes in the game. "I don't think a lot of rules and regulations will be changed, you can probably have an alternate for the usage of saliva- apart from that I don't think so many changes will happen," Gambhir said on Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected'.

"Players and everyone else need to live with this virus; probably they have to get used to it that there is a virus and that it will be around," he said.

"Players might end up catching it, and you got to live with it," the left-hander added.

Gambhir said that while an attempt at maintaining social distancing can still be maintained while playing cricket, he asked how it will be followed in contact sports such as football and hockey.

"Social distancing and other rules may not be easy for any sport to maintain. You can still manage to do it with cricket, but how will you do it in football, hockey and other sports as well," Gambhir said.

"So, I think you just have to live with it, probably the sooner you accept it, the better it is," he said.

The use of saliva to shine the cricket ball is already under scrutiny amid the pandemic. The Australian government has already said that it will not allow the use of saliva or sweat to shine the ball once cricket training resumes in the post-COVID-19 world.

