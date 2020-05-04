Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Gautam Gambhir, Brett Lee Reject Idea Of Splitting T20s Into 4 Innings

Updated: 04 May 2020 21:20 IST

There have been talks recently about splitting a T20 game into four innings as cricket continues to innovate.

Gautam Gambhir also voiced his opinion on splitting ODI innings into into four parts.

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir and Australian pace great Brett Lee have rejected the idea of splitting T20 matches into four innings. There have been talks recently about splitting a T20 game into four innings as cricket continues to innovate. "I'm not a big believer that we should split T20 cricket into two innings. I think, Sachin Tendulkar somewhere gave a suggestion that we could try doing it with 50 overs which makes a lot of sense, because you've got 25 overs (each)," Gambhir said on Star Sports show Cricket Connected. Lee, one of the fastest bowlers to have played the game, said he wanted to keep certain things traditional.

"I am all for T20 cricket whether it's the Indian Premier League or the Big Bash to have some flair about it, some excitement to bring people to the game," Lee said.

"But there are some things you want to keep traditional when it comes to cricket and I think having four innings is a bit too much. I still think it's always nice to see a target, and try and chase that target down or defend it," he added.

Speaking about splitting the one-dayers into four parts, Gambhir said, "It also probably takes the toss away as well because in some conditions the toss plays a huge role and I was absolutely in favour of that as well.

"But not in T20 cricket, it's too short a format and there's hardly any time. Splitting that into 10 overs each will be too short an inning," the World Cup-winning opener said.

