 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Gandhi Jayanti: Shikhar Dhawan, Ravichandran Ashwin Pay Tributes To Mahatma Gandhi

Updated: 02 October 2018 16:09 IST

The birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi today is celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti every year.

Gandhi Jayanti: Shikhar Dhawan, Ravichandran Ashwin Pay Tributes To Mahatma Gandhi
Shikhar Dhawan paid his tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. © AFP

Indian cricket team players Shikhar Dhawan and Ravichandran Ashwin paid their respective tributes to the 'father of the nation', Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary. October 2 is celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti, every year. Gandhi was born on this day in the Porbandar city of Gujarat. Shikhar Dhawan took to Twitter and shared an inspirational quote of Mahatma Gandhi. "In a gentle way, you can shake the world. - Mahatma Gandhi #GandhiJayanti", he captioned.

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, on the other hand, picked up truth and non-violence as two of the favourite qualities of Mahatma Gandhi.

Dhawan, who struggled in the Test series against England, had earlier failed to find a spot in the 15-member squad for the Windies series at home.

Meanwhile, Ashwin will be next seen on national duty in the first of two match Test series against the Windies, starting from Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif also paid his tribute to Mahatma Gandhi saying he inspires everyone.

Apart from being fondly known as the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi is also known as Bapu and Gandhi ji.
Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Shikhar Dhawan Ravichandran Ashwin Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi is celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti
  • Shikhar Dhawan and Ravichandran Ashwin paid their respective tributes
  • Mohammad Kaif also paid his tribute to Mahatma Gandhi
Related Articles
India vs Windies: Harbhajan Singh, Fans Blast Selectors Over Rohit Sharma Test Snub
India vs Windies: Harbhajan Singh, Fans Blast Selectors Over Rohit Sharma Test Snub
Post Asia Cup Triumph, Rohit Sharma And Shikhar Dhawan Ascend In ICC ODI Rankings
Post Asia Cup Triumph, Rohit Sharma And Shikhar Dhawan Ascend In ICC ODI Rankings
Virat Kohli To Lead India For 2-Match Test Series vs Windies, Shikhar Dhawan Misses Out
Virat Kohli To Lead India For 2-Match Test Series vs Windies, Shikhar Dhawan Misses Out
Asia Cup: Shikhar Dhawan Shares His "Best Moment" From India vs Bangladesh Final
Asia Cup: Shikhar Dhawan Shares His "Best Moment" From India vs Bangladesh Final
India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup Final Highlights: India Defeat Bangladesh On Last Ball To Clinch Asia Cup Title
India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup Final Highlights: India Defeat Bangladesh On Last Ball To Clinch Asia Cup Title
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
Last updated on: 12 September 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.