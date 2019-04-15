Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 1 aired in India on Monday morning with 'GoT' fanatics queuing up to catch the much-awaited early morning release. While some Indian fans managed to watch the 6:30 a.m. (IST) airing, others weren't so fortunate. Social media platforms were teeming with Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 1 spoilers. The International Cricket Council (ICC) decided to ride the 'GoT' wave and came up with a hilarious tweet, attaching Imran Tahir's wicket celebration picture, to express the feeling of jubilation for all those who managed to watch the episode without going through the torment of spoilers.

Wickets are coming...



That feeling when you've watched #GameOfThrones before anyone spoils it for you!#ShotOfTheDay pic.twitter.com/XIC2CIJjbW — ICC (@ICC) April 15, 2019

Fans on Twitter were taken aback and expressed their surprise at ICC tweeting about the Game of Thrones.

Admin u are like us and by the way nice game of thrones seat weldone — ASHFAQ ALI (@ASHFAQALI1) April 15, 2019

ICC watching got — Blu (@natsuneel_) April 15, 2019

— Jahid Hasan Rana (@XHR007) April 15, 2019

Dear icc you watched game of thrones lol — HYDRA : DRAGON (@sjadduravindraa) April 15, 2019

Icc admin also human.. — Shaktiprasad (@ShaktiMastAadmi) April 15, 2019

While Game of Thrones was the trending topic on Monday morning, South Africa spinner Imran Tahir was the darling of the social media on Sunday evening.

It was only apt that ICC decided to merge the two hot topics together.

On Sunday evening, Imran Tahir starred with the ball for Chennai Super Kings as the MS Dhoni-led outfit got the better of hosts Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens to consolidate their position at the top of the IPL Points Table.

CSK's five-wicket win over KKR took them to 12 points, four clear of second-placed Delhi Capitals.

Imran Tahir claimed his IPL-best figures of 4/27 to help CSK restrict KKR to a 161 for eight in their allotted 20 overs.

On an Eden Gardens track where spinners had struggled so far, Tahir spun the match in favour of Chennai with his twin double blows in the 11th and 15th overs en route his career-best IPL figures that took him past Kagiso Rabada in the leading wicket-takers' tally.

Tahir removed an ominous-looking Chris Lynn (82 off 51 balls; 7x4, 6x6) and in a space of four balls removed the dangerous Andre Russell (10) for the first time under a score of 40 this season to put brakes on their scoring.

Tahir's bowling had such devastating effect that KKR managed just 28 runs from last five overs and went on to lose three more wickets to end up with a below-par total.