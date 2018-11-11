 
From Wanting To Look Good To Becoming A Lifestyle, Virat Kohli Speaks About Importance Of Fitness

Updated: 11 November 2018 14:19 IST

Virat Kohli said that remaining fit will be a lifestyle for him even after cricket.

Virat Kohli said that fitness played a big role in his life. © Instagram

From his Under 19 cricketing days, Virat Kohli has come a long way in terms of fitness, inspiring budding cricketers to stay fit and raising the bar of fitness. Speaking about how big a role fitness played in his life, Virat Kohli said that remaining fit will be a lifestyle for him even after cricket. The Indian captain said that initially he wanted to look good, but eventually realised that one can do so much more by being fit. "I will not say something which is inaccurate. I will not say that 'I never thought that fitness will make me look good,' because at some stage everyone thinks that way," Virat Kohli told India Today.

"Eventually, you realise that it does so much good to you in terms of your mental state, in terms of how you feel and how much more you can do," Kohli added.

"Now, I don't do fitness to look good but to stay fit and obviously, I have professional requirements as well. But even after that (cricket), I don't think it will change and will become a life style," the Indian captain said.

Earlier this month, Kohli, who is currently on a break from cricket, uploaded a video of his gym session and said that he craves to become fitter and stronger.

The Indian run machine will be back in action for India's tour of Australia that begins on November 21. India are slated to play three T20Is, four Test matches and three ODIs against Australia.

India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Cricket
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli has come a long way in terms of fitness
  • Virat Kohli said fitness will be a lifestyle for him even after cricket
  • Fitness does so much good to your mental state, said Virat Kohli
