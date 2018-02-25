From Pakistan To India, Sportspersons Mourn Sridevi's Death With Condolence Messages

Bollywood icon Sridevi died last evening in Dubai following a cardiac arrest. Sridevi had collapsed in her hotel room on Saturday evening. A medical team had failed to revive her and was declared dead at a hospital, Indian ambassador in UAE Navdeep Suri told NDTV. As soon as the news broke, India could not believe the untimely death of the Bollywood diva. The 54-year-old, who had dominated the silver screen in the 80s, had gone to Dubai to attend a family wedding. Apart from the silver screen family, Indian sportspersons too poured in condolences for the family.