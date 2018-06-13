 ;
 
don't
miss
Other Languages
All Sports
Cricket

From Milkshakes To Kebabs: MS Dhoni Reveals His Fitness Mantra

Updated: 13 June 2018 11:49 IST

Besides healthy food, the rowing machine has also helped Mahendra Singh Dhoni stay fit.

From Milkshakes To Kebabs: MS Dhoni Reveals His Fitness Mantra
MS Dhoni's fitness secret is a strict diet plan. © Mid Day

Even at the age of 36, former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is one of the fittest cricketers in the Indian team. In fact, his running between the wickets is as quick as it was 10 years ago. Dhoni's fitness secret is a strict diet plan. The 2011 World Cup-winning captain has sacrificed some of his favourite foods like chocolates, soft drinks and milkshakes to remain fit for his cricketing challenges.

"You have to change. You can't keep doing the same thing expecting different results. My food habits have changed from the time I made my debut [in 2004]. Then, it used to be butter chicken, naan, milkshakes, a lot of chocolates and soft drinks. But once I touched 28, the chocolates and milkshakes were off, and after a few years, soft drinks were off too. Then after [retirement from] Test cricket in 2015 only healthy ingredients and kebabs came in," Dhoni said at an awards function on Monday night.

Besides healthy food, the rowing machine has also helped Mahi stay fit. "In Chennai [during IPL 11], I had a rowing machine in my room. I would get up, call for my breakfast and before it came in, I would do my rowing," said Dhoni, who scored 455 runs to help Chennai Super Kings win their third Indian Premier League title last month.
 



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni Cricket
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Former India captain MS Dhoni is one of the fittest cricketers
  • His running between the wickets is as quick as it was 10 years ago
  • Dhoni scored 455 runs to help CSK win their third IPL title last month
Related Articles
From Milkshakes To Kebabs: MS Dhoni Reveals His Fitness Mantra
From Milkshakes To Kebabs: MS Dhoni Reveals His Fitness Mantra
Watch: MS Dhoni Takes His Dogs For A Walk
Watch: MS Dhoni Takes His Dogs For A Walk
MS Dhoni Hosts Sachin Tendulkar
MS Dhoni Hosts Sachin Tendulkar's Die Hard Fan Sudhir Gautam For Lunch
Harbhajan Singh Shares Sweet Memories With MS Dhoni
Harbhajan Singh Shares Sweet Memories With MS Dhoni
IPL 2018:
IPL 2018: 'Thala' MS Dhoni Features In Dwayne Bravo's Chennai Super Kings Anthem
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 05 June 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.