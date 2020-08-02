Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to celebrate Friendship Day on Sunday. The batting legend shared a cricket analogy to explain what friendship means to him. "Friendships are like floodlights on a cricket field. They enjoy your success from the corner. But if they realise the sun's going down on you, they light themselves up to provide brightness around you. For me, everyday is #FriendshipDay," Sachin Tendulkar said along with a childhood picture of him playing with his friends.

Friendships are like floodlights on a cricket field. They enjoy your success from the corner. But if they realise the sun's going down on you, they light themselves up to provide brightness around you.

For me, everyday is #FriendshipDay. pic.twitter.com/i80PIT6Knu — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 2, 2020

The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) also extended Friendship Day greetings to their followers with a video on Twitter.

"F.R.7.3.N.D.S - together in the pursuit of perfect10n, for a perfect den. #WhistlePodu #Yellove #FriendshipDay," the CSK captioned the video.

A day before friendship day, Team India vice-captain Rohit Sharma on Sunday answered fans' questions on Twitter.

"Let's celebrate Friendship Day together guys Send me your questions using #AskRo and I will answer as many as I can tomorrow," Rohit tweeted along with a video.

Let's celebrate Friendship Day together guys Send me your questions using #AskRo and I will answer as many as I can tomorrow — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 1, 2020

Cricket in India is currently at a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic. But the 13th edition of the IPL, is expected to be played from September 19 to November 8 in the UAE.

The IPL Governing Council will reportedly meet on Sunday to finalise the schedule and other key arrangements for the tournament.

"We are having the governing council meeting on 2nd of August and major issues related to the league will be discussed in this meeting," a BCCI source told ANI.

Promoted

This year's IPL was slated to commence from March 29 but the tournament was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(With ANI inputs)